Manor Township emergency services are conducting an active shooter training Thursday involving emergency lights, sirens and simulated gunfire at the Manor Middle School.

Manor Township Police Department said it will conduct the training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with other county agencies to improve preparedness and response times to potential active shooter situations.

“The department does not have any knowledge of any threats at the school, we are simply conducting this exercise so that our officers are proficient in responding to active shooter situations,” the police department said.

Police are advising residents to not be alarmed by emergency personnel at the scene.