An action team is being formed to address some of the issues highlighted in the Lancaster County Racial Equity Profile released in January by the Lancaster YWCA.

The team will aim to engage in equity work and promote work being done by other local organizations on issues such as incarceration practices and education funding.

Anyone interested in working towards addressing the findings outlined in the equity profile report can join by contacting Isabel Castillo, director of the Center for Racial and Gender Equity at ICastillo@ywcalancaster.org or sign up at EquityProfileLancaster.com on the “Get Involved” page. There is no set number of people who will be members of the action team. Castillo said as of Thursday, about 60 people had signed up to be on the action team.

The specifics of how the action team will operate will be up to the team, according to Aaron Spangler, YWCA Lancaster director of communications.

“YWCA Lancaster is going to play a lead role for the immediate future, but it (the action team) will be led by the community. YWCA Lancaster will largely play a convening role while leaving the direction, focus, and tactics up to community members” Spangler said.

Spangler also said currently the work is largely focused on raising awareness about the equity profile report and urging those in positions of influence - whether in government, private sector, nonprofit - to become familiar with the information presented and provide updates on how they are responding to the data so the entire community can be part of the solution.

“The hope is that the team’s tactics and work will shift to meet community needs by working with local experts on some of the indicators outlined in the profile to hopefully generate pathways for action,” he said.

The equity profile report documents examples of racial differences in a variety of community measures including unemployment, poverty, home ownership, life expectancy, health insurance coverage, COVD-19 vaccination rates, vehicle ownership, law enforcement stops, educational attainment, school discipline, and bail amounts. In nearly all cases, non-white residents fare worse, the report shows. The equity profile is available online at https://www.equityprofilelancaster.com/

Community shares concerns

At the top of the list of concerns shared by 20 people who attended a Feb. 16 YWCA Lancaster forum about the equity profile report is the lack of a county health department. The formation of the action team was also discussed at the event.

“We consistently hear surprise and disappointment that Lancaster County does not have a health department to address inequities and other public health concerns. A county of our size and diversity would benefit from the services and support a health department could provide,” YWCA Lancaster CEO Stacie Blake said.

Counties and municipalities with health departments in Pennsylvania include Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, and the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre, and York.

In 2021, Lancaster County commissioners voted 2-1 to create a health advisory council tasked with providing data analysis and recommendations to detect, prevent and respond to illnesses that pose a public health threat to residents. The council can only recommend strategies at the commissioners’ request. The move stopped short of what county leaders, organizations and health officials have for decades called for: the creation of a local health department.

About the findings in the report, Blake said the life expectancy statistics create a sense of urgency for her.

“I think about the global pandemic that we’re still enduring and how many folks in our community we have lost; about how so many of us would give anything just to have one more year with someone we love. And yet every year, every day, our family, friends and neighbors can’t live their fullest lives because of preventable health inequities. Why aren’t people on fire about this?” Blake said.

Other topics of discussion during the forum included the 63% of the people in prison without a conviction/pretrial, child poverty rates and lack of BIPOC teachers (Black, Indigenous and People of Color).