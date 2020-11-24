COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lancaster County, and health and government officials are urging residents to use caution and follow CDC guidance to again mitigate the spread of the virus.

"I realize that we all have pandemic fatigue. Trust me, your healthcare providers would like to move on, too," Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said. "Nationally, statewide, in our own community, we have another COVID wave upon us … we cannot sit back and hope for the best, action is required from all of us."

Ripchinski said that of Lancaster County’s 14,000 positive cases since the pandemic began, one third have been in November. As of Tuesday, Lancaster General Health had 80 COVID-19 patients, with 20 of those in critical care and 15 on ventilators. Wellspan Ephrata had 34 patients, and UPMC Lititz had five patients.

"Over the last two weeks we have had an average of 240 (people) testing positive per day," he said, adding that it was the highest since the pandemic began.

Asked later why the virus is spreading as it is now, Ripchinski cited pandemic fatigue and the fall season, which more easily spreads respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 as people spend more time indoors. He went on to ask for the public's help in controlling the spread of the virus.

He said that anyone testing positive for the virus should isolate at home for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms. If you are symptomatic and awaiting test results, he advised waiting at home for the results to be returned. Those who come in contact with someone with the virus should quarantine for 14 days.

"And most importantly … a negative test does not release you from quarantine," he said. "Please continue to stay for the full 14 days in quarantine as you could still get sick in that period of time."

Ripchinski noted that recent news on a number of vaccines was positive, and that it could begin becoming available to healthcare workers sometime in December, but that widespread availability was still "months away." His assessment and projected timeline was backed up later on by Phil Colvin, Lancaster County Emergency Management director, whose agency is coordinating with the state to distribute vaccine doses as they become available.

Colvin said the vaccine disbursement plan can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Heath website.

While not saying that people should avoid gatherings for Thanksgiving, Ripchinski said that residents should be mindful of the state of the virus and take steps to celebrate safely this holiday season, including wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing.

Ed Hurston, the county's public health emergency advisor, said there have been no new discoveries in how to stop the spread, but the knowledge of how to combat it is already available.

"The importance of wearing a face covering in public, social distancing and regular hand washing cannot be overstated," he said. "There are many things about this pandemic that we can't control, but we should all do those things that we can to protect ourselves and those we care about."

Hurston said as cases have increased, so to has the potential need for increased large scale testing. He said the county is exploring options for a drive-through mass testing facility but did not immediately name a site for such a operation.

Mike Bromirski, superintendent of Hempfield School District, spoke at the press conference on behalf of school districts in the county. He took issue with the Department of Health's recent order that schools mist sign off on new COVID-19 health protocols by the end of the month or go all virtual.

"Personally, I am very concerned with the timeline that has been outlined," he said, noting that districts have to meet with their boards and give notice to the public. "The current timeline does not permit the opportunity for public discussion."

Bromirski said he and other school officials have requested a meeting with Secretary of Health Rachel Levine to discuss the order. He urged parents to have a plan in place for childcare if they are unable to be at home and schools are required to go online.