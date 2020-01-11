The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania's south central chapter is hosting a free screening of "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality" at Zoetropolis on Jan. 27.
The documentary looks at the life of Stevenson, an Alabama lawyer who advocates on behalf of people living in poverty, incarcerated and sentenced to death.
Stevenson is also founder of the Equal Justice Initiative and is played by Michael B. Jordan in the movie "Just Mercy," which is showing in theaters and is based on Stevenson's memoir. The movie tells the story of one of his early cases: Walter McMillian, a black man wrongfully sentenced to death for the 1986 killing of a woman he did not commit.
"True Justice," according to the ACLU, "challenges viewers to confront racial injustice and paints an intimate portrait of Stevenson in his continued fight to eradicate discrimination in the criminal legal system."
Alex Domingos, organizer for ACLU-PA's Campaign for Smart Justice, will lead a discussion after the movie.
The movie will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Although free, seating is limited, so those interested are asked to RSVP by emailing name and number of tickets needed to hbginfo@aclupa.org.
Closed captioning will be available and an American Sign Language interpreter will be at the discussion.