An amended lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania over bail practices in Lancaster County now includes inmates identified by name and offers some compare-and-contrast details that purport to show the inequities of high bail amounts.

In one example, John Derek Hays, 36, of Akron, was accused of setting fire to his former employer’s business and puncturing 25 tires on 10 vehicles at the company in March after he was fired.

He is being held in Lancaster County Prison unable to post cash bail of $400,000 for felony arson and related charges.

By contrast, the suit said, Damon Skrimcovsky, 40, of Mount Joy, was released after posting $200,000 cash bail. Skrimcovsky is charged with rape, burglary, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related charges after police said he broke into the house of a woman he knows in November and raped and assaulted her.

“I think there’s a perception that the court should assign high bail to keep people who are dangerous in jail, but that’s not what the Constitution says. The Constitution says if the person is that dangerous, you deny bail all together,” said Sara Rose, an ACLU attorney involved in the suit.

Though the suit was initially filed on behalf of seven inmates identified only by their initials, U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled March 31 that the inmates had to be identified by name.

The ACLU had wanted to use pseudonyms to protect their privacy, noting they were presumed innocent, and even if charges are ultimately dropped and their records expunged, their names would be public as part of the federal court record.

Suit is a stepping stone

Though Lancaster County is the backdrop for the suit, Rose said the goal is to reform bail statewide.

The ACLU opposes any district judge setting cash bail amounts so high that most people can’t pay them.

“By routinely imposing unaffordable amounts of cash bail, (the district justices) have created a two-tiered system of justice, in which a wealthy individual can purchase their freedom immediately, whereas a poor individual arraigned for the same charges and given the same amount of bail will remain incarcerated indefinitely pending trial,” the amended suit said.

Rose said, “The goal is to get a decision from a federal court saying that failure to consider ability to pay when assigning cash bail violates federal constitutional rights. So if we had that decision, we would leverage that to try to change the practice across the state.”

According to Rose, the ACLU wants district judges to follow the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure in setting bail, not simply make a judgment based on whether someone can afford it. The rules include a number of criteria besides ability to pay, such as the charges, a defendant's community ties, character and mental condition, and whether a person has appeared at previous required proceedings.

“So we’re having to go to federal court to try to get a decision because we think that that will send a stronger message than simply arguing that they’re not following the rules.”

Rose said Pennsylvania is supposed to have a unified judicial system, but that’s not the case.

“It’s really problematic that courts are operating very differently across the commonwealth and then you have these district judge courts where there’s hundreds of them right across the state and, and they all sort of operate a little bit differently,” Rose said.

Lancaster Bail Fund reacts

Michelle Batt, president of Lancaster Bail Fund, which has been critical of cash bail and pretrial detention for nonviolent crimes, is pleased the suit is going forward and said it could have implications as the county embarks on plans to build a new prison.

The bail fund is not involved in the ACLU suit but supports its goals.

Batt said a similar suit in Texas led to a settlement that strengthened constitutional protections for poor people who were arrested, leading to millions in savings for taxpayers while reducing recidivism.

“We hope that county leadership keeps this in mind as they proceed with plans to build a jail with more beds. An actual and foreseeable result of this lawsuit is that we end up incarcerating far less people,” Batt said. “It would be a shame if Lancaster County left its future generations with not one but two mostly empty and expensively oversized facilities along the beautiful Conestoga."

Particulars of the suit

The May 22 refiling comes after Gallagher granted the district judges’ motion to dismiss a claim that they violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional due process rights by not providing them with attorneys at hearings where bail is set.

Gallagher also allowed the plaintiffs to revise their claim that the district justices were violating the equal protection clause of the Constitution by practicing wealth-based discriminatory detention.

Gallagher refused to throw out the remaining two due-process claims: that the district judges don’t give people charged with crimes adequate opportunity to explain their circumstances and instead default to imposing high cash bail, and that high cash bail amounted to unjustified pretrial detention.

The defendants are judges Brian Chudzik, Edward Tobin, Miles Bixler and Andrew LeFever, along with prison Warden Cheryl Steberger. The warden is named because the plaintiffs want the prison to stop taking people unless the district judges give them a meaningful opportunity to be heard regarding bail.

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, which is representing the district judges, and an attorney for the warden, said they could not comment. They have until June 19 to respond to the amended suit.