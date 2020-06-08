Two people who work at Achenbach's Pastries in Leola tested positive for COVID-19 last week, one of the company's owners said Monday.

The cases were not in the retail section, according to Sharon Redcay, who said both people contracted the virus outside the company and will not return to work until CDC guidelines allow them to.

A cleaning company did a "top to bottom sanitization" over the weekend, she said.

Customers should feel safe, Redcay said, noting numerous precautions have been in place for a while, including plexiglass guards at the registers; requiring that customers wear masks to enter the building; limiting the number of customers inside and asking that only one member of a family enter; offering curbside service; cleaning all surfaces regularly; and not allowing self-serve or offering samples.

Achenbach's website lists many of those precautions, and the company reported following all CDC and state guidance.

Additionally, Redcay said, they have added employee temperature and symptom checks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says "there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food."

