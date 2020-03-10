With only a pair of sentences, Emma Hamme summed up the importance of the 2020 Census.

“If you drive on roads, if you have ever crossed a bridge in this county, if you’re in an area that’s covered by fire service, if you have ever been to a library, the census will affect you and the services that you receive,” she said. “There is not a single group that we are targeting, who doesn’t need to be counted in the census.”

Hamme, of the Lancaster County Planning Commission, was one among a half dozen experts gathered Monday before the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board to discuss the upcoming census.

Through the process, which is repeated every 10 years, census takers endeavor to determine how many people live in the United States, and where they are living.

It sounds simple, but Hamme and the other experts spoke Monday about its complexities, including homelessness and an ethnically diverse population.

Ethnic diversity

The majority of those in attendance were members of Lancaster County’s Complete Count Committee, whose job it is to get a full count of the local population.

According to School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau, it’s a population that speaks at least 60 different languages.

“That’s just in our school district, so that doesn’t really take the rest of our county into account,” she said.

Rau said census data is used to secure public dollars to fund school programs. The same is true for medical programs, parks and roads projects and other social services, the experts said.

In theory, an accurate count would translate to accurate funding, they said.

That means all of the county’s ethnic groups must be engaged.

Milzy Carrasco, Lancaster city's director of neighborhood engagement, put that into perspective.

“People are really concerned about trusting this process,” she said.

That’s especially true, she said, when it comes to the county’s population of undocumented immigrants, who fear that their participation in filling out census documents could draw authorities’ attention to them.

Leslie Wright of the U.S. Census Bureau was in attendance to dispel that claim, explaining that the bureau’s activity is entirely “separate and private from” other federal agencies.

On top of that, Wright said finding census takers, who represent a diverse group of nationalities and speak different languages, has become a priority.

“That also builds trust,” she said.

Public outreach is key

Historically, Carrasco said, the county’s most marginalized groups have been among the highest populations undercounted in a census year.

That’s why officials have looked to local religious communities, libraries and other civic-minded organizations and businesses to spread the word about the importance of responding.

The same has been true within human services programs offered through the county, which can be used to connect with people with disabilities and those suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues, experts said.

“We are really focusing in on those organizations that already have a relationship with people,” said Alice Yoder, director of community health at Lancaster General Health.

Similar care is being taken to ensure that the county’s homeless population is not ignored, Wright said, explaining there are plans to visit shelters, food pantries and even encampments.

According to Hamme, there also are plans to advertise in local Amish publications in an effort to reach the county’s Plain sect communities.

“We don’t believe that we are likely to have a large undercount among the Amish population,” she said.

And when it comes to parents, there is one common denominator: schools, Rau said. That’s why Lancaster schools will celebrate the census on April 1 while also rolling out in-school programs like poster making, which is designed to attract parents’ attention.

Public celebrations of the census also are being organized for April 1 in the city, Carrasco said.