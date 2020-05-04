A man was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after he was accidentally shot in the foot in Elizabethtown Borough, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the first block of East High Street around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside a vehicle, Elizabethtown police said in a press release Monday.

When police arrived on scene, two individuals were present, and it was later determined the shooting was an isolated accident.

After consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Elizabethtown police decided not to file charges.

