One person was transported to the hospital after an “accidental” shooting in Elizabethtown Borough Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the first block of East High Street around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a gunshot wound, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

According to a dispatch supervisor, the injuries are not life-threatening and the gun was accidentally discharged.

Elizabethtown Borough police officers at the scene declined to comment on the incident.

