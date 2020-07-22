The oppressive heat that has kept daytime temperatures above 90 degrees in Lancaster County is expected to persist until at least midweek.

That’s according to regional meteorologists, who confirmed recent temperatures have been about 5 to 10 degrees above average.

But they have not been record-breaking or even “abnormal,” according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin.

However, Martin admitted this summer’s hot, dry weather could seem extreme when compared to the previous two, which were extraordinarily rainy.

6-day forecast • Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely; high near 91, Low around 74. • Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely; high near 90, Low around 71. • Friday: Mostly sunny skies likely; high near 89, Low around 69. • Saturday: Mostly sunny skies likely; high near 90, Low around 68. • Sunday: Mostly sunny skies likely; high near 92, Low around 72. • Monday: Mostly sunny skies likely; high near 94, Low not listed. Source: National Weather Service

“It seems like mother nature is just trying to balance things out,” he said, explaining some areas to the west of Lancaster County are beginning to experience drought-like conditions.

This year’s heat can be blamed on a weather pattern that is sending hot air from the midwest to the northeast, Martin said.

According to figures shared by AccuWeather, Tuesday marked the 15th day this month that temperatures reached 90 or above.

Paul Walker, an AccuWeather senior meteorologist, said it’s likely that temperatures will reach similar highs today and Thursday.

However, Walker pointed to historic figures — also shared by Millersville University — that put this year’s heat well below sometimes 100-plus degree records for the region.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

And predicted thunderstorms could mean lower temperatures heading into the weekend, Walker said.

Still, weekend temperatures likely will remain in the 80s, he said.

Then, projections suggest it’s back to 90s for next week, Martin said. In fact, it looks like that weather pattern will persist into August, he said, though that could change.

Walker suggested that people remain indoors, preferably with air conditioning. The same is true for pets, he said.

“They suffer along with us,” he said.

Related coverage