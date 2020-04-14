Storms and wind rolled through Lancaster County yesterday, uprooting trees and causing damage across the county.

The highest wind gusts in Lancaster County were 46 mph at the Lancaster Airport, according to a graphic published by the National Weather Service - State College office.

Wind gusts reached upwards of 43 mph in western Lancaster County yesterday.

Mountville saw gusts that reached 42 mph and Lancaster city reported 41 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Yesterday, Lancaster County was under a wind advisory and a tornado watch. Both listings have since expired.

Today's conditions are forecast to be cloudy with a high of 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 70% chance of rain tonight, reports the National Weather Service.