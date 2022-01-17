About two and a half inches of snow fell across Lancaster County last night before sleet and rain cleared some of the ice before sunrise, according to Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center.

Snowfall distribution was relatively even across the county, with northern and northwestern areas near Manheim seeing more than 3 inches of snow while southern areas saw totals closer to about 2 inches, Elliot said. A high of 3.3 inches of snow was recorded in Maytown.

The snow began falling around 3:30 p.m., beginning in the southwest corner of the county and moving northeast. By 4:30 p.m., the entire county was experiencing snowfall.

That snow transitioned in the sleet and freezing rain after 8 p.m., ending about two hours later when it changed over to plain rain between 10 and 11 p.m.

Sunday’s storm was an “energetic and dynamic” weather system Elliot said, adding that it was “one of the most energetic we’ll see in the wintertime.”

But even with its ever-changing nature, Elliot believes the storm was well-forecast in Lancaster County by meteorologists, particularly in accurately narrowing down the timing of when snow, sleet and rain were expected to fall.

“That was a big bonus here in the Susquehanna Valley,” he said. “People were ready and they were prepared.”

Though the county experienced some isolated power outages, treacherous road conditions and wind gusts of up to 45 to 55 mph, “our impacts here were relatively minor in comparison (to other areas), said Elliot.

The same weather system produced as many as two feet of snow in areas near the Great Lakes, as well as creating tornadoes in Florida, damaging winds and coastal flooding in New Jersey and heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain in an area stretching from the Deep South up into New England.

Snow was still falling Monday afternoon in New York and northeastern New England. The rapidly moving system is expected to continue heading northeast into northern Canada before dissipating.

Sunday also saw a significant warming period in Lancaster County that took place over less than 24 hours.

A low temperature of 7 degrees was recorded at Millersville University between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – the lowest temperature recorded there since Feb. 2, 2019, nearly three years ago. Those temperatures rose throughout the day and into the evening to a high in the low-40s around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. today.

While Elliot said he’s seen more dramatic temperature shifts occur before, “it is rare to see the temperature increase that much overnight (during a winter storm).”