Seven-in-ten abortions performed for Lancaster County residents in 2020 were done eight or less weeks into pregnancy.

The majority of people receiving abortions were in their 20s, and just 13 people under 18 had the procedure.

The data from the state Department of Health, drawn from mandatory reports from Pennsylvania’s abortion facilities, provides a partial portrait of who from Lancaster County receives abortions and when, as well as how the county ranks in comparison to others in Pennsylvania. In 2020, Lancaster ranked 12th out of the state’s 67.

Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania following the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling protecting abortion access nationwide. There are significant restrictions on the procedure here, however, and while Gov. Tom Wolf has promised to veto any anti-abortion legislation, the governor’s and state legislature races this fall could change the political landscape for the issue.

There is no abortion clinic operating in Lancaster, but York County and other surrounding counties and states provide them. The statistics in the state’s annual reports do not include illegal abortions or those performed outside of Pennsylvania.

The number of abortions performed for county residents remained relatively stable in the last decade, reaching as low as 483 in 2018 and as high as 636 in 2011. The county averaged about 560 procedures for its residents from 2011-20.

The most abortions were performed for county residents 20 to 24 years old, with 183 procedures done in 2020, according to the state data. The 25 to 29 age bracket was the second-largest with 177 abortions, followed by 30 to 34 with 118 and 35 to 39 with 74.

Abortions were increasingly less likely to occur later in pregnancies: 70% occurred after eight weeks or less; 27% between nine and 17 weeks; and just 11 abortions were performed between 18 and 23 weeks, with none performed for county residents after 24 weeks.

A minority of counties in Pennsylvania had facilities providing abortions in 2020. Nine in ten of the state’s abortions were performed in eight counties: Allegheny; Chester; Dauphin; Delaware; Lehigh; Northampton; Philadelphia and York, according to the state data.