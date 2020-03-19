Nearly snowless and abnormally warm, a largely lackluster winter in Lancaster County has ended, making way for spring 2020, which also could be wet and warmer than normal.

At least that’s what forecasters at the National Weather Service are predicting, said Kevin Fitzgerald, one of the service’s meteorologists.

Today is the first day of spring in the United States, but according to Fitzgerald, we’ve already seen our fair share of spring-like weather over the past several months.

Speaking regionally, Fitzgerald said temperatures this past winter averaged about five degrees above normal. Typically average regional temperatures from December through February sit at a high of 39.6 degrees and a low of 24.8 degrees, he said. In winter 2019-20, averages ran at a high of 45.2 degrees and a low of 29.6, he said.

“Five degrees above normal is pretty significant, even for one month,” he said.

Looking at readings from Lancaster Airport, AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok put the county’s average temperature at 4.7 degrees above normal. Numbers from Millersville University’s Weather Information Center contradicted that claim, putting 2019-20 temperatures at 6.2 degrees above average — the second warmest on record.

The warmest ever winter was recorded in 1997-98 at 7.4 degrees above normal, university numbers show.

Patelok also noted that only about 6 inches of snow fell in Lancaster County over that winter period. Millersville data shows that an average of about 27 inches per year typically accumulates locally.

Those numbers are a far cry from the “frosty, wet and white” winter predicted by almanacs released ahead of the season.

While temperatures were up and snowfall was down, Fitzgerald dismissed the notion that the mild winter could be attributed to climate change.

“Climate change, of course, is real,” he said. “But that’s only a small part of it.”

Lancaster County likely will see more big snowstorms in winters to come, Pastelok said.

“This is not the new norm,” he said of the past winter.

Pastelok, AccuWeather’s lead long-range forecaster, explained that weather patterns kept the coldest, snowiest weather away from the region while supplying it with warmer air.

“We really had a lack of snow for the entire northeast this year,” he said.

Spring, Pastelok said, is expected to continue the trend of above normal temperatures — about 3 degrees above normal, to be exact.

“You’ll still get some cool-down periods,” he said, pointing to early April.

Pastelok also said those living locally should expect rain, including a few storms that could cause flooding, though he doesn’t expect that will be a persistent problem.

