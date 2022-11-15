ABC27's Kendra Nichols is leaving the news agency this week.

Nichols announced on her Facebook page Monday that her last day with the agency is Friday.

"After 17 years with the station I am moving on to a new adventure!" Nichols said in the post. "I have grown so much as a journalist and a person and all of you have supported me along the way."

Nichols did not say where she was headed.

Nichols joined ABC27 in June 2006 as part of the morning news team, later covering breaking and in-depth news in Cumberland County before moving to her current role as the Senior Investigator.