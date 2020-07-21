Local television station ABC27 will broadcast a live town hall meeting on race relations Wednesday night featuring prominent Lancaster County residents including a Black Lives Matters protest organizer, media professional and retired professor.

The broadcast, “Finding Hope Together,” will air on television and online at abc27.com/findinghope beginning at 7:30 p.m. ABC27, a reporting partner with LNP | LancasterOnline, is channel 7 on Comcast in Lancaster.

The meeting will examine race relations, the Black Lives Matter movement and how to recognize prejudice and talk about social justice.

The guests are Alaak Deu, an organizer of the Black Lives Matter protests in Lancaster; Marquis Lupton, co-founder of The Cultured Professional Network, which highlights voices of the disenfranchised in central Pennsylvania; and Dr. Leroy Hopkins, president of the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania and retired Millersville University professor; and singer Terria Chrichelle.

ABC27 anchor James Crummel will moderate the discussion from ABC27's Harrisburg studio.