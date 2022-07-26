For 18 months, news outlets have devoted significant coverage to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, largely focused on high-profile investigations: that of the House Select Committee, which has been holding televised hearings all summer, or the indictments Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys members, two militia-like groups whose leaders are accused of plotting to use violence to keep former President Donald Trump in office.

But behind those headlines are the stories of hundreds of citizens arrested for their actions. Many, like Edward McAlanis of East Cocalico Township, faced relatively minor charges — the equivalent of trespassing — and resolved their cases by paying a fine and doing some community service.

Others, like the late Michael Lopatic of Manheim Township, were detained for weeks or months before being released to home confinement. Lopatic was accused of physically attacking police outside the Capitol; his case was pending when he died July 3.

Then there’s Samuel Lazar of Ephrata, who on Tuesday marked one year in federal detention since his arrest at his Washington Avenue apartment.

Lazar — a father of two who listed e-commerce and flipping houses as his jobs on LinkedIn and who had a stand at Stoudt’s Black Angus Antique Mall near Adamstown — is not accused of being a member of a militia. Nor was he accused of punching an officer or entering the Capitol.

Law and order contrast Samuel Lazar’s documented actions on Jan. 6 at the Capitol stand in stark contrast to his portrayal of a law-enforcement supporter, a depiction also expressed by some of the people who wrote letters to the court seeking his pretrial release. For instance, last June while still appearing on the FBI’s most wanted list and after LNP’s April article identifying him as that wanted person, Lazar wore a “Back the Blue” T-shirt to a “Reopen PA” rally in Harrisburg. He also posed last year with Sen. Doug Mastriano, now Republican candidate for governor. And in September 2020, after protests related to the police shooting of a man in Lancaster, Lazar carried a half-dozen pizzas to Lancaster city police station and led several people with him in chants of “back the blue.” As he walks along the station on Chestnut Street, passing barricades and cyclone fencing erected for protection, Lazar observes, “This doesn’t look like America where I come from. Police have to protect themselves from the anarchists.”

Federal prosecutors say he sprayed a chemical irritant at police officers stationed outside the West Front of the Capitol.

For that, he’s facing five counts: assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds using a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings and civil disorder.

Lazar’s case — especially when compared to Lopatic’s — raises a question of which is worse: Getting punched repeatedly in the head, or being “pepper sprayed”?

Lopatic was not only charged with punching one officer, but with stealing the body camera off a second officer and later destroying it. He was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021, and was held in federal detention until April 26, 2021, when he was released on home detention. His trial was scheduled for the fall.

Lazar, meanwhile, remains in federal custody, with no trial date set.

Facing time

Lazar has not responded to a letter LNP|LancasterOnline mailed him in prison. Only one of several attorneys listed for Lazar responded to requests for comment for this article and that was to decline comment..

“Why he's not out when murderers are out in 24 hours, I will never understand,” Adorian Lazar, Samuel’s older brother, wrote via Facebook’s Messenger when asked if he was in touch with his sibling or to get his own thoughts about Lazar’s extended confinement. “You have [expletive] BLM and ANTIFA destroying billions, putting LEOs in hospitals and morgues, murdering innocents, claiming American cities as their own sovereign territory through acts of terror and war, yet so called journalists in this country continue to make a mockery of the 1st Amendment looking for sensationalist quotes about genuinely upset Americans who have watched this country turn into a cesspool of Communist ideology and ultimately support their own demise by persecuting the Samuels of this country rather than pointing out the hypocrisy of this so called government, a government illegal and treasonous at all levels.”

How much time could Lazar end up serving, if convicted, for the charges he faces? The algorithm is complicated and includes federal sentencing guidelines that are impacted by a variety of factors, including prior record, time served and mitigating issues.

But based on how some January 6 cases have played out so far, Lazar could spend much more time behind bars.

Earlier this month, Cody Mattice and James Mault, two New York men who faced charges similar to the ones filed against Lazar were sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting police by spraying them at a Capitol tunnel entrance.

A defense attorney for one of the men unsuccessfully argued that punching someone was worse than spraying them.

“I personally find it different if a person lays their hands on someone” versus spraying them with pepper spray, Christopher Michael Davis, defense attorney for Cody Mattice, told a federal judge at Mattice’s July 15 sentencing. “I don’t know if your honor agrees with me.”

“I do not,” Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell replied.

Howell pointed out that the very purpose of a chemical irritant is to incapacitate someone — in Mattice’s case, an officer trying to defend the Capitol from a mob.

Howell described how a person must aim and spray at their target.

“Hmmm,” Howell interjected. “That seems pretty intentional.”

Rocco Cipparone, a defense attorney and former federal prosecutor based in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, said whether something is a dangerous weapon is “really a definitional issue. If it’s written that way to include pepper spray, the court has to interpret it that way.”

If spray is likely to cause death or serious bodily injury isn’t really the point, Cipparone said, noting that pepper spray can affect different people in different ways.

Crime and punishment As of July 6 — 18 months after the attack — more than 850 people have been charged, according to the Department of Justice, and about 263 people of them have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees. That 263 number includes approximately 90 people charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer. Samuel Lazar is among that 90. However, many defendants were charged with the less-serious offense of entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, though some of them were accused of having a dangerous or deadly weapon, which ratchets the offense up to a felony. More than 260 people have pleaded guilty so far to misdemeanor charges and about 65 have pleaded guilty to felonies. Of the three-dozen people who have pleaded to assaulting law enforcement officers or obstructing, impeding or interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, at least 14 have been sentenced to up to 63 months incarceration. Ten cases have gone to trial, resulting in eight felony convictions. Only one person won an outright acquittal, a New Mexico man charged with four misdemeanors related to entering the Capitol. A judge found it plausible the man believed police waived him inside. Of the roughly 200 people who have been convicted and sentenced so far, about half have gotten some period of incarceration. About one-third have been sentenced to home detention. While he awaits his case outcome, “home” for Lazar is the federal penitentiary in Lewisburg, about 68 miles northwest of his Ephrata apartment. A year ago, colorful well-tended flower baskets and flower boxes decorated his apartment’s third-floor balcony, where his girlfriend still lives. Two weeks ago, just one flower basket hung. It, and the several flower boxes, were all but barren, with only sparse greenery hanging limply.

“Dangerous is a contextual issue in every case,” Cipparone said. One person may throw a weak punch, but punches have also been known to knock people down, causing them to strike their head and die, he said.

Lazar’s spraying

Before LNP identified Lazar from the FBI’s most wanted page in April 2021, Lazar was dubbed with the hashtag #facepaintblowhard by online researchers who have been working to identify people in photos posted to the FBI’s website in the wake of the violent attack on the Capitol. The nickname was inspired by his camouflage face paint and camouflage tactical vest.

Video plainly shows him spraying several police officers guarding the west front of the Capitol, separated from the growing mob by a line of bike racks.

Lazar, who was wearing goggles, walks alongside the barrier and grabs a rail with his left hand around 1:13 p.m. At the same time, the canister he's holding in his right hand, along with a megaphone, discharges — though not seemingly aimed at anyone.

An officer responds by spraying Lazar in the face. Lazar retreats down several steps to a landing, turns and fans the officers with spray, then retreats and blends into the crowd.

About 15 minutes earlier, another video shows Lazar running toward the Capitol. For a couple seconds, he walks directly next to Philadelphia Proud Boy leader Zachary Rehl, who is charged with seditious conspiracy. (No evidence has been introduced that the men knew each other, or that Lazar was a Proud Boy.)

Still other footage shows Lazar yelling into his megaphone, demanding that police “stand the (expletive) down” and telling them, “remember your oath.” He continues, “Get the (expletive) out of the way, tyrants. Get the (expletive) out of the way or join us. You know there’s (expletive) enemies on both sides.”

Lazar can also be heard urging others to “take their guns.”

Judge: Lazar a continued danger

Whether a defendant is locked up or released pending trial is up to a federal judge.

The judge must decide whether the defendant will appear for court proceedings as required and whether they are a safety threat.

In doing so, the judge must consider the nature and circumstances of what the defendant is charged with, the weight of the evidence against the defendant, and several other factors, including the person’s character.

Last October, in determining that Lazar continued to pose a danger, Judge Jackson said Lazar was “not just a dangerous loudmouth or agitator” but someone who, by his own words, had planned for war and showed a blatant disregard to constitutional authority placed in law enforcement he is accused of attacking.

In mentioning Lazar’s preparation for war, the judge referred to Lazar’s since-deleted Facebook post the morning of Jan. 6: “Donald Trump is going to shock the world! We’re ready for war …” and a patch Lazar wore on his vest: “Blessed be the LORD, my rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.”

And while Lazar’s attorneys claimed last year that he found the spray he is accused of using, Jackson was skeptical of that claim. Regardless, she said Lazar did not turn the spray over to police, but instead “weaponized” it by spraying them.

Lazar’s attorneys countered that he is not a danger. They said he committed no crimes between Jan. 6 and his arrest. Letter writers described him as a hard-working, church-going and family man.

As for why a judge may decide to keep one defendant locked up pretrial but not another, Cipparone, the defense attorney, cited the factors a judge must consider — whether they pose a danger and are a flight risk.

He is representing two people charged with Jan. 6 offenses. Both were essentially accused of trespassing.

Marissa Suarez, of New Jersey, whose arrest cost her her job as corrections officer, was sentenced July 12 to three years of probation, ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and to perform 60 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a charge of parading.

Cipparone’s other client, Patrick Stedman, is still awaiting resolution.

“Frankly sometimes it's because it’s different judges and different prosecutors. It’s a human system,” Cipparone said. “... These are such fact-sensitive analyses that it is hard to compare cases.