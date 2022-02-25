222 Traffic Cam 2.25.22

Traffic cam footage on Route 222 on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Mixed precipitation could cause some slick spots for this morning's commute.

Lancaster County remains under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Rain is likely before 11 a.m. before tapering off into the afternoon.

Here's a look at the road conditions throughout the county, as well as a link to PPL's outage map.

Traffic cameras
PennDOT Traffic Cameras
Current traffic
Map refreshes every 3-5 minutes.

