Mixed precipitation could cause some slick spots for this morning's commute.

Lancaster County remains under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Rain is likely before 11 a.m. before tapering off into the afternoon.

February 25, 2022 @ 5:35 AM ESTWintry precipitation winds down by midday, followed by gusty west winds this afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Laurel Highlands for this afternoon and evening (until 7 PM EST) for 45 to 50 mph gusts. Use extra caution today! pic.twitter.com/p2H9kfH02L — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 25, 2022

Here's a look at the road conditions throughout the county, as well as a link to PPL's outage map.

