When Randy Kreider tells people that his family’s 78-acre farm is only a few hundred feet from the Lancaster city limits, he gets raised eyebrows.

“They're like, ‘Oh, there’s a farm in there?’” Kreider said.

A proposal to build a new 1,200-bed county prison on the sprawling property, next to Greenwood Cemetery and just south of the city, is the latest attempt to develop this well-situated land where others, at least over the past 50 years, failed.

It remains an open question why builders never got to this land just a seven-minute drive from Penn Square and zoned for residential use. That the land is tucked away behind a cemetery, out of sight and out of mind, may have played a role. But interviews with Kreider, local officials and real estate professionals suggest a number of factors, including limited road access, the prohibitive cost of building infrastructure like sewers, the quality of the soil for large-scale construction and, at least for the past 15 years, a family reluctant to sell.

One thing is certain: it’s not the first time builders have had their eyes on the land. Over the last 50 years, developers and local officials proposed new residential developments, an industrial park and an incinerator, newspaper archives show.

It’s not any run-of-the-mill farm, either.

The property, a peninsula surrounded by the Conestoga River on three sides, features vistas of the river and undisturbed land with lots of wildlife, Kreider said. The family has farmed, hunted and kayaked on the property since his parents, Clyde and Shirley, bought it in 2006 for $1 million. The family also owns and operates Washington Boro-based Kreider Mulch, a regional producer and wholesaler of mulch.

“It is kind of interesting that a beautiful piece of land like that is still available in Lancaster County,” said Christine Sable, a commercial real estate broker in Lancaster and owner of Sable Commercial Realty. “It would seem like a very prime site for homes or residential, just because views of the river command a fairly high price these days.”

County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who is a member of the search committee for a new prison site, said engineers would go through various studies to make sure the land is suitable for the construction of a 45-acre prison complex.

The studies would take place during a three-month period that would start when commissioners approve the deal. The vote is scheduled for a Wednesday public meeting.

The county will then have 18 months to secure required zoning changes from Lancaster Township before buying the land from the Kreiders. No design or engineering plans have started yet, said County Engineer Mark Lauriello at a May 20 County Prison Board meeting.

It’s too early in the process to estimate what the project’s total cost will be, according to officials, but D’Agostino said earlier this month in a public meeting it could run between $100 million and $150 million.

D’Agostino said he’ll be keeping a close eye on what engineers find when it comes to the property’s geology and how ground underneath the land’s topsoil could affect building. The commissioner said he was aware that at nearby Sunnyside peninsula, other big plans for development had been complicated by limestone-heavy earth, which can cause sinkholes and other construction headaches.

“The area and limestone, I think, it has to be top of mind,” D’Agostino said.

An appraisal conducted in February by the Lancaster firm Snyder Appraisal Associates used soil survey data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its report. It estimated that only about 27 acres of the property has soil favorable for building homes with 7-foot-deep basements. The USDA has classified about 40 acres as “very limited” for buildings with basements, according to the appraisal.

But Greg Snyder, founder and president at Snyder Appraisal, said his firm used the USDA soil data as another way to compare other similar farmland properties, and may not be an accurate picture of the actual ground conditions.

Snyder Appraisal valued the property at $3.3 million in February.

One appraisal conducted in September by Lemoyne-based RSR Appraisers & Analysts estimated the property’s value at $2.4 million. The county paid $9,100 total for the two appraisals, according to D’Agostino.

The $3 million price tag for the property falls between the two real estate appraisals LNP | LancasterOnline obtained from the county through a public records request.

“The hope is that any rocky areas found on the property won’t be so big as to threaten the project,” D’Agostino said. “Obviously, we’re hoping that it won't be a significant factor as we move forward.”

Behind the bigger footprint

In a presentation of the proposal for a new county prison earlier this month, officials said they started the search process by coming up with a set of criteria for what the prison site would need and used geographic analysis software to identify tracts that matched.

D’Agostino said the county zeroed in on the Kreider property because it met the most needs. A new prison on the site would disturb few neighbors in the secluded spot on the Conestoga River, and it’s less than two miles away from the courthouse, county officials said.

Land next to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center in Sunnyside did not emerge from the county’s geographic analysis of sites. D’Agostino said a new prison wouldn’t fit near the youth center.

The county’s proposal calls for a prison with a much larger footprint. The current county prison’s high-rise design has a capacity of 1,085 beds on a 5-acre piece of land.

Correctional facilities are now built wide, rather than tall, county officials said earlier this month in a public meeting. With that in mind, county officials said they want to build on land with at least 55 acres.

Lancaster County Prison Warden Cheryl Steberger said at the May 5 meeting that prison officials have asked for the facility to be large enough to accommodate more beds than are needed. A prison designed for at least 1,200 beds would provide more room for support programs and classes, like for drug and alcohol treatment, she said.

The current county prison population has hovered close to 700, according to Steberger.

Jean Bickmire of Have a Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System, a local advocacy group, said at the May 5 county commissioners meeting that she hopes officials will consider designs for outdoor recreation areas, something incarcerated people at the current prison don’t all have, she said.

Before the Kreiders bought the property in 2006, the family had rented the land from previous owners, Kreider said. The occasional developer has reached out to the family about a possible residential development project over the years, but none of those solicitations interested the family, Kreider said.

In addition to harvesting tomatoes, corn and soy beans from the land, the Kreider family has also used the property as a private park of sorts for hunting and enjoying nature, Kreider said.

“It’s such a unique property if you like outdoors and hunting and seeing wildlife,” Kreider said.

Infrastructure development concerns

The geology of the land may be a factor for engineers to consider, but it wouldn’t necessarily explain why a residential development never made it to the property, Sable said.

When developers and home builders run into difficult terrain, Sable said, they can use different building techniques to make it work.

“Even if it’s more expensive, they’ll build homes on slabs instead of with basements,” she said.

But the cost to turn vacant land into a residential subdivision has become very expensive, Sable said. It means possibly building new roads, sewers, water lines and street lights, and other improvements, she said.

Sewer and water lines are nearby, but they don’t run into the property, Kreider said.

“It’s just so expensive to develop land, I can see why maybe investors would pass over any piece of ground that didn’t support enough dwelling units to make their bottom line work,” said Tom Weik, a broker, manager and realtor at Kingsway Realty in Lancaster.

Another obstacle for potential residential developments could be limited road access, Kreider said. Currently, motorists get onto the property from Willow Street Pike (Route 222).

If the county decides to build another access point for vehicles, Kreider said, there is a suitable area to build a bridge east of the property, across the Conestoga River.

The county will perform a traffic impact study as part of planning the site, D’Agostino said, but robust road access is less of a concern for a prison.

“It’s different when you’re looking at a prison as opposed to many different homes that have traffic all the time in and out,” D’Agostino said.

A real estate professional first approached the family about the county’s interest in buying their property for a new prison around 2008, Kreider said, but nothing came of it. Then last fall, county officials approached the family with the same idea, he said.

“This wasn’t something we were looking to sell,” Kreider said. “The county approached us.”

But Kreider said the prison seems like a good use of the property. Public ownership will make it more likely that more land near the Conestoga River could become parkland for the public, he said. Lancaster County Central Park is directly east on the other side of the river.

And Kreider likes the idea of helping to create a replacement for the notorious prison facilities on East King Street, he said.

Kreider said he has hired part-time workers with criminal backgrounds to work on the farm, and their stories of the poor conditions in the county prison have stayed with him.

“I don’t think we necessarily have to build a Taj Mahal for the prisoner, but there could be better accommodations for prison workers and visitors,” Kreider said. “Everybody in prison needs a visitor, right?”