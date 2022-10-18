Charlie Smithgall, a former Lancaster mayor known for his strong anti-crime policies and early support for the downtown convention center as a key to economic revitalization, died early this morning. He was 77.
Debbie Smithgall, his wife, confirmed Smithgall's death and said he died at 3:30 a.m. at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. She said her husband had been having heart problems.
Smithgall, a businessman and pharmacist whose hands-on approach to running City Hall got things done but occasionally rankled members of City Council, served as mayor of Lancaster for two terms from January 1998 until Jan. 3, 2006.
"He loved being mayor. I don’t think there was ever a day that he said, ‘Oh, I have to go to city hall.' He had the heart of the city in his heart. He loved the people. He loved what was going on downtown," Debbie Smithgall said.
Former Lancaster city Mayor Charlie Smithgall in January of 2019.
Going out with a bang, former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall and friends fired their 17 cannons for the last time in 2015, during the annual Independence Day celebration at Long’s Park. Since 1980, the volunteers had been putting the bangs into Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” to the delight of the crowd. Smithgall had back surgery in November and he noted that changing regulations that would require him to get a federal explosives license factored into the decision to make this the tradition’s final year. Smithgall, who had perhaps the most extensive privately owned collection of antique cannons in the country, had taken them to other performances as well and provided firepower for the 2012 Steven Spielberg movie “Lincoln” and the 1993 film “Gettysburg.”
Charlie Smithgall stands amid some of his collection of cannons inside his storage facility on Wednesday, June 10, 2015. This will be the last year Smithgall and his crew will be doing the "1812 Overture" at Long's Park for Independence Day.
Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall, pictured in this file photo, wants a judge to grant him legal standing in a lawsuit challenging the legality of a state law that enabled the National Rifle Association to sue the city over its gun rules. Smithgall supports the law. (Marty Heisey)
Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall speaks after a rally before the 2005 election in this file photo. Smithgall's eight-year run as mayor of Lancaster ended in January 2006, when he hands over the job to Rick Gray. Suzette Wenger / Intelligencer Journal
State Rep. Michael Sturla (left), state Sen. Gibson E. Armstrong (center) and Mayor Charlie Smithgall stand in front of the former Watt & Shand department store in 2005. Smithgall was instrumental in the transformation of Penn Square in downtown Lancaster.
Charlie Smithgall, honored before the concert waves to the crowd at Longs Park during the Patriotic Concert and 1812 Overture cannon blasts on Sunday night, July 5 2015, in Lancaster.
Cylo and former Mayor Charlie Smithgall share a moment together before the game.
Charlie Smithgall, Marilyn Schnee and Dustin Keener shake hands in front of Smithgall's Pharmacy in 2011. Smithgall had announced a run for council that year. (Justin David Graybill/Sunday News)
Charlie Smithgall stands behind City Hall in October 2009. (Dan Marschka / Staff)
Charlie Smithgall sits at a table in February 2008 at the Smithgall's Pharmacy on Columbia Avenue. (Dan Marschka / Intelligencer Journal)
Newly re-elected Mayor Charlie Smithgall and his wife Debbie stand outside City Hall in 2001.
Charlie Smithgall measures out a prescription for a customer at his 536 W. Lemon St. pharmacy in 1998.
Republican Charlie Smithgall campaigns for mayor in 1997. Smithgall would go on to win the race and serve two terms as mayor.
Smithgall's term as mayor ended after he lost to Rick Gray in the 2005 election. He would run twice more against Gray in 2009 (losing by less than 300 votes) and 2013. Smithgall also fell in the 2007 Republican primary for county commissioner to current state Sen. Scott Martin.
"He certainly did a lot to allow me to build on many of the steps that he took. If you think about the convention center, he really instigated a lot of that," Gray said. "We were political opponents, but I never questioned his commitment to Lancaster and his love of Lancaster."
Besides the convention center, Gray cited the new police station, Red Rose Transit Authority's Queen Street Station, Clipper Magazine Stadium and Binns Park as major projects Smithgall had a hand in.
"Lancaster will be a little different without him," Gray said.
Matt Parido, who was Smithgall's chief of staff for the eight years he was mayor, said, "Charlie and I hit it off right away. It was the start of my career, and we worked together everyday. ... He would say, 'What can we do today to make the city better?'"
Bernie Harris was a reporter for the Lancaster New Era, an LNP | LancasterOnline predecessor publication, and covered Smithgall’s first term as the city hall reporter.
“Charlie was a tireless advocate for the city,” Harris, now the city clerk, recalled. “When Charlie was elected in 1998, the downtown was struggling. The city as a whole was struggling. There were some improvements made during his predecessor’s term (Janice Stork), but it was Charlie that fired up the revitalization of downtown Lancaster.”
Tom Baldrige, former president of the Lancaster Chamber, said Smithgall was the city's biggest cheerleader.
"He created a mind-set change within the city," Baldrige said. "He was a very can-do man. There wasn’t a problem in front of him that he wouldn’t try to solve."
State Rep. Mike Sturla said while he and Smithgall did not agree policy-wise, "we shared the same end goal, and that was to make Lancaster a better place.”
Art Morris, who was the city's mayor before Stork, graduated with Smithgall from McCaskey High School in 1963.
He called Smithgall a "true Lancastrian. ... He was a special and unique individual."
“I heard on the way to market that he passed, so I pulled out my yearbook, and it said he wanted to be a pharmacist," Morris said.
Smithgall operated Smithgall’s Pharmacy at 536 W. Lemon St. in Lancaster city. He made headlines in 2018 after foiling a robbery attempt at the store. Shortly afterward, Smithgall was diagnosed with kidney cancer.
A collector of antique artillery, Smithgall owned dozens of authentic early American cannons, which he showcased in a museum in Drumore Township and at Long's Park during Independence Day events from the 1980s through 2015. His collection of Civil War artillery is touted as the largest privately held collection in the U.S. and was featured in several feature films, including "Gettysburg" and "Lincoln."