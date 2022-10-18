Charlie Smithgall, a former Lancaster mayor known for his strong anti-crime policies and early support for the downtown convention center as a key to economic revitalization, died early this morning. He was 77.

Debbie Smithgall, his wife, confirmed Smithgall's death and said he died at 3:30 a.m. at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. She said her husband had been having heart problems.

Smithgall, a businessman and pharmacist whose hands-on approach to running City Hall got things done but occasionally rankled members of City Council, served as mayor of Lancaster for two terms from January 1998 until Jan. 3, 2006.

"He loved being mayor. I don’t think there was ever a day that he said, ‘Oh, I have to go to city hall.' He had the heart of the city in his heart. He loved the people. He loved what was going on downtown," Debbie Smithgall said.

Smithgall's term as mayor ended after he lost to Rick Gray in the 2005 election. He would run twice more against Gray in 2009 (losing by less than 300 votes) and 2013. Smithgall also fell in the 2007 Republican primary for county commissioner to current state Sen. Scott Martin.

"He certainly did a lot to allow me to build on many of the steps that he took. If you think about the convention center, he really instigated a lot of that," Gray said. "We were political opponents, but I never questioned his commitment to Lancaster and his love of Lancaster."

Besides the convention center, Gray cited the new police station, Red Rose Transit Authority's Queen Street Station, Clipper Magazine Stadium and Binns Park as major projects Smithgall had a hand in.

"Lancaster will be a little different without him," Gray said.

Matt Parido, who was Smithgall's chief of staff for the eight years he was mayor, said, "Charlie and I hit it off right away. It was the start of my career, and we worked together everyday. ... He would say, 'What can we do today to make the city better?'"

Bernie Harris was a reporter for the Lancaster New Era, an LNP | LancasterOnline predecessor publication, and covered Smithgall’s first term as the city hall reporter.

“Charlie was a tireless advocate for the city,” Harris, now the city clerk, recalled. “When Charlie was elected in 1998, the downtown was struggling. The city as a whole was struggling. There were some improvements made during his predecessor’s term (Janice Stork), but it was Charlie that fired up the revitalization of downtown Lancaster.”

Tom Baldrige, former president of the Lancaster Chamber, said Smithgall was the city's biggest cheerleader.

"He created a mind-set change within the city," Baldrige said. "He was a very can-do man. There wasn’t a problem in front of him that he wouldn’t try to solve."

State Rep. Mike Sturla said while he and Smithgall did not agree policy-wise, "we shared the same end goal, and that was to make Lancaster a better place.”

Art Morris, who was the city's mayor before Stork, graduated with Smithgall from McCaskey High School in 1963.

He called Smithgall a "true Lancastrian. ... He was a special and unique individual."

“I heard on the way to market that he passed, so I pulled out my yearbook, and it said he wanted to be a pharmacist," Morris said.

Smithgall operated Smithgall’s Pharmacy at 536 W. Lemon St. in Lancaster city. He made headlines in 2018 after foiling a robbery attempt at the store. Shortly afterward, Smithgall was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

A collector of antique artillery, Smithgall owned dozens of authentic early American cannons, which he showcased in a museum in Drumore Township and at Long's Park during Independence Day events from the 1980s through 2015. His collection of Civil War artillery is touted as the largest privately held collection in the U.S. and was featured in several feature films, including "Gettysburg" and "Lincoln."