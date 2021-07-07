Fourteen years after a baby's body was found in a dumpster behind the Lancaster County YMCA, District Attorney Heather Adams announced an arrest for the alleged mother.

Tara Brazzle, who now lives in Indiana, was charged with homicide for "Baby Mary Anne," who was found dead in a dumpster behind the Lancaster YMCA in 2007.

Here's a timeline of the investigation.

September 24, 2007: A baby was discovered in a dumpster, dead and wrapped in a tote bag behind the Lancaster YMCA, on the 500 block of North Market Street. A passerby noticed an odor coming from the dumpster.

November 9, 2007: More than 200 people turned out at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for a funeral and burial of the child found in the dumpster. A lifetime member of St. Anthony, Dolores Yecker, named the baby Mary Anne. "Baby Mary Anne is the community's adopted baby," said funeral director Charles F. Snyder.

September 22, 2008: Lancaster city police released that the death officially was ruled a homicide, due to complications of asphyxia. It took months for some testing to be completed due to the child's decomposed state.

May 5, 2009: Baby Mary Anne's grave was vandalized; the perpetrator vandalized the base of a recently installed statue of Jesus with two children. No other gravestones were vandalized.

September 24, 2016: The investigation was deemed a cold case, though police said they would look into using DNA and genealogy to see if they could find a viable suspect.

July 7, 2021: Adams announced that there was an arrest made in connection to the killing of Baby Mary Anne. Brazzle, 44, was charged with homicide and is believed to be the mother of Mary Anne. Adams said the baby was born at Brazzle's former residence at 261 Paradise Lane in Ronks. Brazzle was an employee of the Lancaster YMCA when the body was found.