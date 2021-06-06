A longtime educator was remembered on Saturday for her decades of work with Lancaster County children.

A memorial service for Iris MacRae, who died in March at 101 years old, was held at Groffs Family Funeral Home in Lancaster. Memorial services were delayed due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

Those who knew MacRae described her as a kind and generous woman with a charming sense of humor.

“Every single accomplishment that she made was not only for herself, but for everyone who came after her,” said MacRae’s great-granddaughter Eli Hertzler-McCain. “She touched the lives of an unimaginable number of children.”

The Puerto Rican-born educator, who taught elementary Spanish in the Conestoga Valley School District for 12 years and also created and led a bilingual education program for the School District of Lancaster, was described as having an unwavering work ethic and a genuine passion for teaching that bled into her life outside of school.

Alicia Orbin, who met MacRae nearly 50 years ago after having arrived from Mexico, said the longtime educator took an immediate interest in her from the moment they encountered one another.

“She asked me who I was, where I lived, where I came from, what I was doing in this country,” Orbin said. “She wanted me to talk to her.”

From those early conversations, MacRae discovered that Orbin did not have an American education and encouraged her to obtain a GED and later attend college.

“And I did, thanks to her,” Orbin said.

MacRae reflected those same attitudes around family as well, her cousin William Swarts said.

“She encouraged us to become ourselves and to follow unique paths that beckoned us,” he said.

MacRae, whose obituary described her as a “virtual ‘trailblazer’ for human issues and education” throughout her life, taught in Lancaster County for more than 20 years before retiring in 1983.

Carter-MacRae Elementary School in Lancaster now partially bears MacRae’s name.

“She didn’t have to buy her name on a building,” said MacRae’s friend Walt Rowen, who knew her for around 60 years. “She earned it.”

MacRae was “a teacher at heart,” said Rowen, who described her as his second mother.

“It defined her,” he said. “She devoted her entire life to teaching, and it was her passion.”

MacRae was also involved in organizations such as the Spanish American Civic Association, where she served on the board for nine years, including one year as president, as well as the Urban League, Spanish American Women’s League, National Central Bank and others.

“She was the greatest person I’ve ever met in my life,” Hertzler-McCain said. “She was a woman before her time.”