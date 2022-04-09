It took two years, but an Ephrata family’s pet bird lived up to his name Friday after he was reunited with his owners with the help of a Lancaster city animal shelter.

The bird, a cockatiel named Lucky, was found cold and shivering in the rain outside a church in the 900 block of East Walnut Street in Lancaster sometime Thursday morning, said Libby Rannels, a 24-year-old East Petersburg resident. That’s when ORCA, the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals, stepped in to give Lucky a temporary home.

Rannels, a staffer at ORCA, collected Lucky from the passerby who found him and placed him in a box, taking him back to ORCA’s office in the 600 block of North Lime Street. Rannels took pictures of Lucky and a bunny who was also found that day in a separate incident and posted them on ORCA’s Facebook page in the longshot chance that he had a family who was looking for him.

“Most of the domestic small animals like this that we get calls about are usually abandoned,” she said.

But within an hour, an Ephrata woman commented on the post and said the cockatiel looked like her long-lost pet Lucky, who had flown out of an open window of her home about two years ago.

Rannels and the woman, Trish Arriaga, exchanged pictures for a while, comparing the coloring on Lucky’s wings to the coloring of the bird sitting in ORCA’s office.

They were the same.

Now believing she may have found her missing pet, Arriaga’s husband Jasen drove to ORCA’s offices to meet with the bird. Almost instantly, Lucky reacted as if he recognized Jasen and his voice.

“He kind of cocked his head and was really curious,” Rannels said.

As it turns out, Lucky was a fan of the theme song of “The Andy Griffith Show,” which he would often dance to. When Jasen began whistling the iconic tune, the cockatiel started dancing.

“We were just so thrilled … (because) it just doesn’t happen often” Rannels said. “There were a lot of happy tears throughout the whole situation.”

“It was a sweet, happy story,” she added.

Connie Kondrayy, ORCA’s co-founder and president, said she had “never heard of anything like this” in her 40 years of animal rescue work.

The Arriagas did not respond to phone call Saturday afternoon.

Lucky was taken back home to the Arriaga’s home where they began “spoiling him” with new supplies, Rannels said.

Exactly how Lucky survived for so long and how he arrived in downtown Lancaster from his original Ephrata home is unclear. He appeared healthy and in relatively good condition when he was recovered, and Rannels speculated someone else may have taken care of him somewhat recently.

“With birds, especially tropical birds like that, their feathers can get pretty rough if they’re not on a proper diet,” she said. “There was no indication of anything like that.”

But if that’s the case, then exactly how Lucky may have gotten loose again is another mystery.

“Obviously we’ll never know,” Rannels said.