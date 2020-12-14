Too busy doing some last-minute Christmas shopping this weekend to get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline?

Don't worry, we got you covered.

Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

Sight & Sound cancels 'Queen Esther' due to Wolf's order, triggering 215 furloughs

Sight & Sound on Friday canceled the final three weeks of performances of “Queen Esther,” complying with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing theaters and certain other businesses statewide until Jan. 4 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Lancaster County business leaders incensed by Wolf's 3-week shutdown

Weary business executives reacted with anger and frustration to Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision on Thursday to temporarily close restaurants, gyms, theaters and certain other businesses in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

'Unthinkable': Business owners decry new shutdown order, prospect of laying off employees ahead of holidays

Some Lancaster County businesses are opting to keep their doors open into the holiday season, despite restrictions announced by Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday aimed at curtailing Pennsylvania’s spike in COVID-19 cases.

Everything you need to know about Pennsylvania's Electoral College ceremony Monday

Twenty individuals from every corner of Pennsylvania will gather in Harrisburg to cast their votes for president of the United States, on behalf of the 3,458,229 voters who cast their vote for President-Elect Joe Biden.

The first big snowstorm of the season is set to hit Lancaster County Wednesday morning

What was initially expected to be a light snow shower in Lancaster County is now predicted to be much bigger.

