A 10-year-old girl who was killed after the car she was in was struck by a tractor trailer on an East Hempfield Township road last week was “the epitome of pure, innocent kindness,” according to her obituary.

Libby Shannon Miller, of Lititz, will “forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, laughing eyes, sweet, caring heart, and unconditional love,” her obituary said.

The young girl with “a smile that could light up your soul,” loved to make people laugh and constantly thought of others’ happiness was “the most kind, caring and compassionate young lady you could ever meet,” according to the obituary. Her parents, David Miller and Brooke Carlock Lobaugh, agreed she was “the best daughter ever.”

“She adored spending time with her family and friends, taking hikes, playing games, going on trips, and watching movies,” the obituary said. “She loved Hamilton, Little House on the Prairie, learning about history, making crafts, being silly, playing pranks on her family, singing, chatting with her friends on her iPad, and eating noodles and M&M yogurt.”

Libby died Feb. 9 after the Ford Taurus she was in was struck by a car-carrier at Lititz and Lancaster roads, about two miles north of East Petersburg, at 6:15 p.m. Another person, whose name has not been released by authorities, was also injured in the crash.

Attempts to reach East Hempfield Township police Monday for additional information about the investigation into crash were not immediately successful.

Though Libby’s death is “senseless and so incredibly painful,” the obituary encouraged others to honor her memory “by trying to make the world a better place just like she did. Simply put: Live Like Libby.”

The John R. Bonfield Elementary School fifth grader was “beloved by teachers and fellow students alike,” according to the obituary. “Her standards for herself both as a student and a class leader and helper were impossibly high.”

Outside from her family, the most important thing in Libby’s life was dancing. Libby was a member of the Dance Dynamix competition team in Lititz, which “became her second home and family,” according to the obituary.

Libby began dancing as soon as she could walk and never stopped, possessing “a natural grace, poise, and a talent that radiated beyond her years,” the obituary said.

Excess funds from a GoFundMe created for Libby’s family and funeral expenses will be used to establish a dance scholarship in her name at Dance Dynamix. More than $44,000 had been raised through the page as of Tuesday morning.

Memorial services for Libby will be held Feb. 19.

Aside from her parents, Libby is also survived by her stepfather, Charles “Marty” Lobaugh, brothers Maxwell and Grayson Miller, stepbrother Noah Lobaugh, four grandparents and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.