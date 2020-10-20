Less than a month after the school board described its latest charter school application as “extremely negligent,” the School District of Lancaster on Tuesday night denied it.

The school board unanimously voted down the application for the AFCLL Academy Charter School, which would have served students in grades five through eight and focused on educating children through sports, particularly soccer.

The school’s plan was to serve about 100 students starting in August 2021, with the hopes of doubling enrollment in five years.

Applying for the school was a group led by AFC Lancaster Lions pro soccer club founder Brian Ombiji.

The board’s decision didn't come as a surprise, as board members expressed doubt regarding the proposed charter’s curriculum, financial model and community support since it first had the opportunity to discuss Ombiji’s application in September.

Members of the community, including Tommy Henley, principal of La Academia Partnership Charter School, and the Rev. Al Williams, speaking on behalf of the Lancaster NAACP, also have rebuked the proposal.

Tuesday’s vote came swiftly and without discussion from the board as the majority of the meeting consisted of conversations surrounding the potential return to in-person learning. The district’s students have learned online since March, with the exception of the summer months, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Pennsylvania’s charter school law, Ombiji may submit another application or challenge the board’s decision by appealing through the Charter School Appeal Board.

Ombiji did not immediately return a phone call following the vote.

