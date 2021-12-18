Mary Stamos admitted she had no grand plan for her collection of misshapen plants when she first began plucking them from the area surrounding Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in the wake of the partial meltdown in 1979.

She simply planned to preserve the warped vegetation to share with her neighbors, believing the plants’ abnormal appearances were the result of radiation released during the accident — radiation that she feared could also have ill effects on the people living in her community.

“I did it mostly for me and the people I know,” said Stamos, who lived in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, about 8 miles from Three Mile Island, at the time of the accident.

Now, more than four decades later, her collection is set to reach far beyond central Pennsylvania, as 90 of her specimens were mailed Thursday to The Smithsonian Institution.

“I’m very excited,” Stamos said, noting her respect for the Washington D.C.-based Smithsonian, which is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex.

The specimens were sent to the institution via FedEx late Thursday afternoon, according to Stamos’ Daughter, Leslie Amoros.

“It should arrive early next week,” Amoros said, pleased that her 78-year-old mother’s passion project could soon realize its scientific potential.

Among the samples shown off by Stamos were flowers with unusually flat stems, enlarged dandelion greens and a clover with three heads growing where only one should exist.

Amoros shared a message she received from Eric Schuettpelz, a research botanist and chair of the Smithsonian’s botany department.

"Upon arrival at the National Museum of Natural History, the collection will be under the care of staff in the Department of Botany. ... Where appropriate, the specimens may be made available to Smithsonian scientists and other researchers who wish to examine them for their relevance to the Three Mile Island event of 1979," reads the message, later confirmed by a Smithsonian spokesperson

That’s good news, according to Scott Portzline, Stamos’ colleague with the Harrisburg-based nuclear watchdog group Three Mile Island Alert.

“They might prove it was from radiation, and they might specifically prove it was radiation from the TMI accident,” Portzline said, maintaining some skepticism.

Radiation was released during the accident, but officials at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission have maintained that it was minor.

Stamos continued to collect plant samples, including in Lancaster County, in the years and decades after the accident. Stamos said she believes radiation from the partial meltdown could have been carried by wind from the power plant, which sits in the Susquehanna River just north of Lancaster County.

The Three Mile Island power plant is now defunct. Unit 2 hasn’t been operational since the accident, and its other reactor, Unit 1, was taken offline in 2019.

Meticulous collection

On Thursday, Stamos watched as Amoros and Portzline carried her packed specimens out the door of her Harrisburg-area home before they were loaded into a vehicle and driven to a local FedEx store.

It was a shipment long in the making, according to Portzline, who helped alongside other volunteers to meticulously catalog Stamos’ collection of more than 350 specimens.

A digital database of the collection is slated to be added to the Three Mile Island Alert website — www.tmia.com — with images of the plants alongside information about exactly where and when each was collected.

Many of the old, dry plant samples are fragile, but Amoros said the specimens were packaged carefully.

“It’s a significant gift,” Amoros said. “It’s a gift my mother is giving, really, to science.