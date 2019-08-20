For the past seven years, Martha “Marty” Henry has had a steady routine every third Monday of the month.

As part of an arrangement between her church, Quarryville-based Memorial United Methodist, and Musser’s Market, Henry would drive to the Musser’s Buck location, walk over to the bakery and pick up day-old bread to deliver to the Quarryville food bank.

On Monday, she called ahead to let them know of her visit, and one of the store’s employees told her the news.

“‘Oh, well Giant bought us out,’” Henry recounted. “I just had this incredulous look on my face like, ‘What?!”

A Giant Food Stores spokesman confirmed the buyout, as well as the continued arrangement for the donated foods.

Musser’s approached Giant Food Stores about selling the business to the Carlisle-based chain, the family-owned market said on Facebook.

Many customers already heard of the buyout Monday morning, including longtime Musser’s shopper and Peach Bottom resident Emily Zug.

“In the southern end (of Lancaster County), news spreads fast,” she said. “Everyone knows about everyone."

The Buck store and the company’s two other locations, in West Hempfield Township and in Lebanon County, will close Oct. 17. After a remodeling, the three will reopen as a Giant.

Martha "Marty" Henry picks up bakery items twice a month from Musser's for the food bank in Quarryville. She said when she found out of the grocer's sale to Giant, she "had this incredulous look on my face like, 'What?!'" pic.twitter.com/gjAPOewmny — Junior González (@LNPjunior) August 19, 2019 "I really hoped this would stay," Drumore Township resident Barb Hill said of Musser's. She said she thought after the closing of Ferguson & Hassler in June, there would be less family-owned stores closing. "I do like Giant," she added of the store's replacement. pic.twitter.com/bAjtA24SYH — Junior González (@LNPjunior) August 19, 2019 New Providence resident Heather Mellott worked at the bakery in Musser's Buck location when she was younger. "If they're (Giant) going to buy all my grocery stores, I guess I'll go to them," she said. Photo by @SuzetteLNP pic.twitter.com/lBlH2seZEj — Junior González (@LNPjunior) August 19, 2019 Giant spokesman Chris Brand declined to say how many employees the company plans to have at each location, but said the company hopes many of the existing Musser’s employees “will join us.” Existing Musser’s employees must re-apply for a position at the future Giant.

‘Sign of the times’

Some shoppers reacted with shock, while others nodded in acknowledgement, hardly surprised.

“We don’t want Giant,” Smithville resident Jen Smith said upon learning of the sale.

She said she would rather drive further to stores like Stauffers of Kissel Hill or BJ’s than shop at Giant, but admitted it’s becoming “harder to make a go of it” for the Musser’s and Darrenkamp’s of the world.

Other residents like Bob Riley of Tanglewood, southeast of Buck, said he’s worried the consolidation of local grocers under companies like Giant will lead to negative effects for shoppers.

“Even though I like the family-owned markets, they’re more expensive,” he said.

“But I don’t like (how) big corporations want to take over everything,” he said. “When they don’t have competition, they can do whatever they want,” he added, including raising prices.

However, his opinions won’t stop him from shopping at the future Giant store to come.

“Everyone pretty much has the same thing,” he said. “I’m not going to drive a hundred miles to save a nickel.”

Drumore Township resident Barb Hill thought Musser’s had a fighting chance to stay open since Ferguson & Hassler closed in June. It too was sold to Giant.

“I really hoped it would stay,” she said of Musser’s.

Henry, who collects the donated bread, said she thinks the sale is “a sign of the times.”

She offered her own two cents on the sale: “Giant’s going to become a real giant.”