As a magisterial district judge in Lancaster city, Bruce Roth has sworn in school board members before – but not quite like this.

On Wednesday, Roth and his wife, Lisa Helm, were walking through the city when a voice cried out, asking for Roth’s help. It was Mara Creswell McGrann, a School District of Lancaster school board member, with Lois Strause, who was appointed to the school board Tuesday but wasn’t sworn in yet.

Strause filled the seat of school board member Randolph Carney, who died earlier this month.

Scheduling Strause’s swearing in, however, was complicated with strict social distancing in place because of the coronavirus. So McGrann jumped on the opportunity.

“I jokingly said, ‘Hey, Bruce, can you swear Lois in?’” Creswell McGrann recounted Thursday.

Roth obliged.

Strause went into her house, ran upstairs and printed her oath of office while Creswell McGrann, Roth and Helm waited outside.

“He swore me in outside of my house in my slippers,” Strause, a retired Wheatland Middle School teacher, told LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday. “It was just serendipitous. It was fun.”

Then came the hand sanitizer. Roth, Strause said, even slipped on a pair of gloves to sign the oath with her pen.

“A sign of the times,” Roth told a reporter Thursday, adding that he was simply in the right place at the right time.

“It made everyone’s life a little easier,” he said.

