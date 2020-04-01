A rural Lancaster County township has best 2020 Census response rate in PA. No one knows why.

It looks like Lancaster County can be counted on.

Over 42% of residents here have already completed the 2020 Census for the third best response rate among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

And special kudos go to Earl Township, home to beautiful farms in eastern Lancaster County.

The tiny municipality, population 7,195, so far has the highest response rate – 62.8% -- of any municipality in the entire state.

“I have no idea,” said lifelong Earl Township resident Jonathan Martin, 74, when asked why his community has been so conscientious.

It’s not been a topic of conversation at Martin’s Old Order Mennonite Church or elsewhere that he knows of.

“But I can tell you what I did,” he said. “I got my letter for the census and it went out (by mail) the next day.”

”People (here) like to take care of something like that,” Emma Zimmerman, also of Earl Township, said. “They get it and get it out.”

With Earl Township leading the way, Lancaster County’s rate so far is 42.5%. Only Snyder County (43.2%) and Chester County (42.6%) had higher response rates.

Meanwhile, Lancaster City’s response rate of 31.8% was first among the six cities in southcentral Pennsylvania, followed by Lebanon (30.8%) and Coatesville (27.1%).

Mailings from the Census Bureau started arriving in mailboxes March 12. Follow-up mailings to those who didn’t respond arrived four days later. People may respond by mail, phone and, for the first time, online.

Starting in May, census takers will visit only the homes that haven’t responded.

“The 2020 Census is extremely important for our community, so we are very pleased that residents know about it and have been so responsive,” said Emma Hamme of the Lancaster County Planning Commission and the Lancaster County Complete Count Committee.

Hamme declined to speculate about Earl Township’s responsiveness.

“We will reach out to see if there are any best practices (there) we should be applying throughout the county,” Hamme said.

The laggard in responding? That would be Bart Township, population 3,286, in southeastern Lancaster County. It’s response rate so far is only 21.3%, a third of the rate in Earl Township.

But it’s not like everyone in Earl Township has been on top of the situation.

“Sometimes you get stuff in the mail, you don’t know what it’s for,” Paul Martin of Earl Township said of the Census Bureau mailing he got.

Do you know where you put it? a reporter asked.

“No,” he said.