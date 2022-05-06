Peter W. Teague, Lancaster Bible College’s president emeritus, speaking at the school during a National Day of Prayer event, said America in the 1960s began to take a “moral plunge.”

“We had the audacity to leave God,” Teague, the keynote speaker, said. “The very actions that a few decades ago were obscene, illegal and immoral have become the accepted way of life in America. Almost all standards of honesty, morality and traditions have collapsed.”

Noting the day and reason for the gathering, Teague asked the audience of about 600 people: “Is it too late for America? We are living in unprecedented times in the United States. We've never been to this point before,” he said, listing rejections of biblical truth, biblical morality and biblical faith.

Teague urged prayer to turn the country from wickedness.

“It is only in prayer that we get his battle plan and then we move out in the offensive and into claiming Jesus,” Teague said.

Worship music by the college’s student worship team, MBSSY, and the One A-Chord Community Choir punctuated the roughly nearly two-hour event.

This year’s theme was “Exalt the Lord who has established us” from Colossians 2:6-7.

Other speakers prayed for various groups: government leaders at all levels — from local to other countries — military and law enforcement, medical and mental health communities, families, businesses, education and churches.

The event was one of several throughout Lancaster marking the day.

In Quarryville at noon, 15 people gathered in the grass outside the borough building to pray under a sunny sky, for which God was given thanks.

Andy Pickens, associate pastor at Faith Church in Quarryville, opened the hour-long event, by saying, “We are here to pray because that’s one of the most important things we can do,” calling the ability to pray a privilege.

As with the latter event, the individuals offered prayers for government leaders at all levels, police and other first responders, the military, teachers, families and churches.

Kim Bandy, of Bart Township, prayed that America would “once again, return to her roots as a Christian nation.”

Dwight Lefever, of Strasburg Township, was the only person to address abortion. It did not come up at the Lancaster Bible College event.

He did so in praying for Bryan Cutler, the anti-abortion Republican speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, from Peach Bottom.

“I know with all this happening around the country right now, all that's happening with Roe v Wade and potentially states having authority potentially, we just pray, Lord, for Bryan and many others in campaign leadership who will have a lot to rule on, a lot to legislate. We pray, Lord, to hear their hearts and to use them,” Lefever said.

The National Day of Prayer was established in 1952 on the first Thursday in May through a resolution of prayer by the U.S. Congress. It was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.