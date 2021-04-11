A renovated Columbia Market House featuring more than a dozen vendors and an anchor restaurant will reopen Memorial Day weekend.

Borough officials hope the updated market house and other projects including a new hotel, a mixed-use apartment and retail complex, and the redevelopment of several acres along the Susquehanna River will provide a much-needed boost to the local economy.

“We are very excited about the market opening soon,” Mayor Leo Lutz said. “We had anticipated that if we put some effort and got things moving, folks would notice that things are indeed happening in Columbia and investors would start taking advantage of that.”

A grand opening for the 152-year-old market house will be held 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29. The building at 15 S. Third St. closed in December 2017 to undergo a $3.5 million in construction and renovation paid for with a combination of state and local funds.

The market house will operate year-round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Its anchor restaurant — Gypsy Kitchen at Market — will operate Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fifteen vendors have been announced, including several revealed on the market house’s Instagram page since February. While there is space for 22 vendors, a few have requested double spaces, according to Kelsey Miller, who will oversee the day-to-day operations at the market.

The market house is being managed and operated through a partnership between the borough and CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health’s Healthy Columbia Project. Miller is the project’s program manager.

“We are very excited and anxiously working toward the opening day,” said Philip Goropoulous, president of CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health. “We wanted to make sure we got a wide range of stand holders so we are super excited about the tenants that are coming in. This will certainly help economic development in Columbia.”

‘Incubator for community development’

Columbia officials view the renovated market house as key to their efforts to revitalize the downtown.

“The borough brings in thousands of visitors every year for various reasons,” borough manager Mark Stivers said. “There are a lot of small business opportunities happening in Columbia that will be really influential in the downtown area and I think the market house is one of the key components.”

One of the market house’s new vendors is Andy’s Market, which marked 65 years in the borough in March. The butcher/deli business closed its Cherry Street site last fall and expanded its selection at its Ironville Pike shop near Columbia High School.

Matt Ohrel, the third generation to run the business, said many of the shop’s customers were dismayed about the closing of the Cherry Street location because the Ironville Pike store was not within walking distance.

“This market is an opportunity for us to come downtown again,” Ohrel said. “They’ve done an amazing job, and it’s going to be a pretty big deal.”

Christian Herr owns Fulton Street Flora in Lancaster city with his wife Janelle. They also are opening a spot at the market house.

“We’ve been looking to have a retail location that would allow us to expand our ability to provide flowers and custom floral designs to the community. The market house will provide that,” Christian Herr said. “It’s a well-deserved community space for Columbia.”

“This is a true place for community, and we also want to use it as an incubator for community development,” Miller said.

If you go The renovated Columbia Market House will host three days of events over Memorial Day weekend to mark its reopening: • May 28: Taste of the Market House — Sneak Peek Event, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $25, Order tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-the-market-house-sneak-peek-event-tickets-140358432851 • May 29: Grand Opening, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., ribbon cutting at noon, free • May 30: Family Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., building will be open, vendors will be closed, free

Other revitalization projects

Developer Don Murphy, a local entrepreneur and owner of Cimarron Investments, has been an integral part of the borough’s revitalization initiative. He also formed the nonprofit Columbia Merchants Association, which seeks to preserve the history and personality of the town and promote economic and community growth.

Murphy, along with his wife, Becky, has been buying key historical properties in downtown Columbia and renovating them for commercial and residential uses.

“We see what has been done with the market house and the economic development of downtown, and we want to build upon that because it’s a natural fit,” Don Murphy said. “We want to get empty store fronts occupied and promote business in downtown.”

Among the properties he has redeveloped is Hinkle’s Restaurant at 261 Locust St., a staple of downtown Columbia for 127 years. The Murphys bought the property in 2017 for $700,000 after it was announced it would be closing.

The couple expanded the restaurant, adding a small meeting and banquet space and also reopened and expanded the gift shop. The property, at 249-261 Locust St., includes three apartments and a 34-space parking lot.

The Murphys are planning a 79-room hotel at 12 N. Second St. in a building that once housed the potato chip division of Becker Pretzel Bakeries. The Clarion Hotel at The Chip Factory will feature a rooftop bar.

Don Murphy said the COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays, but that groundbreaking for the $16 million project is expected to take place at the end of this year.

Another redevelopment project involving Murphy has him partnering with New York state developer Paul Guillaro on an $8 million mixed-use commercial complex for the 300 block of Locust Street.

Plans call for the complex to include 37 market-rate apartments and involves the buildings that once housed the Hotel Columbia and Hotel Locust as well as a third building at 307 Locust St. that was the site of a former jewelry store. The developers hope to break ground late this summer.

The redevelopment of 11 acres along the Susquehanna River is another piece of the borough’s long-term revitalization plan. The project will stretch from Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 462) to Wright’s Ferry Bridge (Route 30).

It will include a 700-person amphitheater, pavilion, an expanded pier and a playground, among other features.

The borough had previously received a $45,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to begin the planning and design phase of the project. The National Park Services recently granted the borough $30,000 for the project, and the borough matched the grant, which will be used for engineering studies.

“Securing funding is a long process and we’ll have more details as we put the parts and pieces together,” Stivers said. “Once all background study is done, then we will be able to prioritize and decide what is going to get done next year.”

The more than 100,000 annual visitors to the Columbia River Trail offer great potential for added business in Columbia’s downtown, according to a 2019 borough-funded report.

The report suggested a wayfinding system that would direct riverfront visitors downtown via Locust Street instead of its current feeder road at Walnut Street.