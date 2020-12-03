Bundle up and get outside: December will be a full month of astronomical events from radiant meteor showers to a bright full moon.

December's first big astronomical event will be the Geminids meteor shower, which is known as the biggest meteor shower of the year.

The Geminids will be at its peak from Dec. 13 to 14, and will produce as many as 120 meteors per hour.

A total solar eclipse will happen on Dec. 14, though it won't be visible in the United States. The eclipse will pass through the southern end of South America and will stop near the western central edge of Africa.

Next will be the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, which marks the first day of winter. The northern hemisphere will be tilted away from the sun, which will lead to the longest night of the year.

The same night, there will be a rare "conjunction" of Jupiter and Saturn. Briefly, the two planets will cross paths, making them look like one large, bright double planet.

Also that night, and into Dec. 22, the Ursids meteor shower will be visible and could produce 5 to 10 meteors an hour. The Ursids is a much smaller meteor shower than the Geminids.

Closing out the month will be the full cold moon on Dec. 30. Native American groups called that moon the full cold moon to honor the long winter nights.