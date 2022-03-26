The first-ever places2040 summit, an all-day conference focused on planning and growth policies for Lancaster County over the next two decades, is only days away.

The sold out summit includes workshops and presentations from planning experts, researchers, local activists and government officials on how to set up Lancaster County to plan for growth in a sustainable and strategic way.

LNP | LancasterOnline caught up with Eric Sauder to talk about his presentation at the conference.

Sauder is founder and director of RegenAll, a Lancaster nonprofit that helps households, businesses and organizations come up with plans to embrace renewable energy, and even make some money from it.

Sauder will be speaking at a session Thursday called “Uniting Diverse Stakeholders to Achieve Carbon Neutrality.” LNP | LancasterOnline spoke to him about the focus of his talk.

The places2040 summit will take place Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. In Lancaster.

The following conversation was edited for clarity.

You hear experts say that to really solve the climate crisis, it requires a global effort between nations. But you’re focused on looking at the problem at the county level?

I continue to be hopeful that more national or international work will continue to make progress and continue to be equally disappointed by the unwillingness for national and international bodies to take bold action. I think some of that is because we haven't done the work of demonstrating the value of why that can be transformative at a local level.

What is that value you’re talking about?

One of the things we did through RegenAll was to develop the first greenhouse gas inventory for the county. But then we also took it a step farther and put in the cost of fuels to better understand the cost of our fossil fuel consumption through oil, natural gas, electricity, etc.

It's over $2 billion a year in Lancaster County, which is an astonishing amount of money, really. To think about that in a place that really doesn’t have local mining, or fossil fuel production, most of that money is just leaving our businesses and our households to another area.

So I think it's easier on a local scale to imagine what our community looks like if that money stays here.

What do county-level carbon reduction and climate goals look like?

When I look at the work we need to do, I really see it as an incredible opportunity to create jobs, new industries and strengthen the resilience of our local communities. And then it's work that touches every part of Lancaster in really positive ways.

I think one of the things we haven't really gotten a chance to shine on a light on that much is how much opportunity there is in addressing climate in rural communities as well as urban, and then also, the opportunity that exists for building resilience in our businesses, our farms and economic resilience in our households.

What’s an example?

One of the places we get to see an example of this is in agriculture and seeing how because of a lot of the work that Lancaster farmers have done that’s focused on water quality. To adopt more no-till and cover cropping regiments, they are things that have been good for soil health and sequestering carbon in soils, so it's often amazing how the solutions that can come forward are a win-win for everybody involved.

How does this all relate to municipal and county planning and zoning?

Climate choices are embedded in every other decision that we make at a county and local level. The choice to change land use has immense and often permanent impacts in what our emissions look like, what our opportunities for (carbon) sequestration look like. So the future of Lancaster's climate resilience is intimately tied to the decisions that we make at a local planning level.

And as we think about these longer, 20-year timelines, like 2040, this is the generation, this is the moment where I believe climate will continue to become more and more at the forefront of our thoughts and our work.

So I think it's incredibly pertinent for us to be continuing to gain better understanding of what the levers of opportunity are, especially at the municipal and local planning levels to create more favorable conditions for positive climate action that benefits all Lancastrians.