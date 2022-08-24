For schools embarking on their first day of the 2022-23 school year Tuesday, everything felt reminiscent of a smooth start to a “normal” school year like “pre-pandemic times.”

Cocalico, Columbia Borough, Elizabethtown Area, Hempfield, Manheim Township and Pequea Valley started school Tuesday, the largest number of public schools to open on a single day this year. The School District of Lancaster welcomed back its seventh- and eighth-graders at Jackson, Lincoln, Reynolds and Wheatland middle schools as well as grades 10 through 12. First- through sixth-grade students, seventh- and eighth-grade students at Martin School and ninth-graders at the district returned Monday.

“This was the first opening in a few years that kind of felt pretty pre-pandemic as well,” said Hempfield spokesperson Cheryl Irwin-Bass. “That was kind of nice to get back to opening in a ‘normal’ environment.”

For the district that meant no mask mandate, no spacing requirements and a chance for students to eat together in the cafeteria.

Manheim Township spokesperson ShaiQuana Mitchell agreed that the first day Tuesday was reminiscent of the start to the 2019-20 school year.

“It was just a joy to see smiling faces on students and staff,” Mitchell said.

The day was nearly perfect, MItchell said.

Elizabethtown Area spokesperson Troy Portser also had a positive review of the district’s first day, noting that older students were especially helpful in directing their younger peers.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm and excitement from the students and faculty,” Portser said.

Cocalico Superintendent Ella Musser said she was pleased to see how smoothly the day ran for her students. As she spoke to students and staff throughout the day, the one word repeated time and time again was “excited.”

“It felt like we had never left,” Musser said.

And for the School District of Lancaster, there were “no hiccups today” according to spokesperson Adam Aurand. Despite more than 1,000 students moving to new schools as a result of changes including new middle and elementary school boundary maps, only four students went to the wrong school over the district’s first two days of school Monday and Tuesday.

Columbia Borough and Pequea Valley school districts did not respond to requests for comment.