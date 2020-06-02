It may be one month later than expected, but Primary Day is here.

Registered voters in Pennsylvania will have the opportunity to weigh in on the primary, which was delayed from April 28 because of the coronavirus.

In addition to the new date, there’s another big change: Voters likely won’t immediately know who won.

Because of the large volume of mail ballots — about 1 in 8 registered voters in the county requested one — the job of counting could take days, not hours.

From the weather forecast to social distancing at the polls, here’s what you need to know about the primary.

What’s the weather forecast? AccuWeather is calling for cloudy conditions with a passing afternoon shower and a high of 72 degrees.

When do polls open and close? Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be submitted to the county election office by 8 p.m.

Can I vote? Every registered voter may vote on any referendum or question on the ballot. But, because this state has a closed primary, only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans can vote for the party nominees.

Where do I vote? Because of the coronavirus, polling places may be consolidated or changed, so it’s important to make sure you’re heading to the right location. You can do so by visiting votespa.com and clicking the link under “Find your polling place.”

Do I need ID? If you’ve voted at your polling place before, you do not need an ID. If you’re voting there for the first time, you must bring any of the following forms of ID: driver’s license; U.S. passport; military, student or employee ID; voter registration card; firearm permit; current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government check; or any ID issued by the state or federal government.

What positions are on the ballot? President; U.S. representative; state attorney general, auditor general and treasurer; state representative; state senator in oddnumbered districts; delegate and alternate delegate to the Democratic and Republican national conventions.

What protective measures should I take because of COVID-19? Here are the recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of State: Wear a mask, like you would in a grocery store; bring your own blue- or black-ink pen to mark your ballot; bring your own hand sanitizer; stay six feet apart from other people while waiting in line, checking in and voting; follow any other instructions from poll workers.

How many people are expected to vote? It’s hard to say – especially this year. In 2016, when the last presidential primary was held, 51% of registered Republicans voted, and 40% of Democrats. But in 2020, the year of COVID-19, there are too many factors to accurately estimate turnout, according to Franklin & Marshall political scientist Terry Madonna. While many voters, especially the elderly, may avoid the polls because of the virus outbreak, we’ll likely see a surge in mail-in voters, Madonna said. With about 1.8 million Pennsylvanians requesting to vote by mail, he said, the number of mail-in voters might exceed the amount of in-person voters. We’re in “history-making territory,” Madonna said.

When should I expect results? The results will start filtering into the Lancaster County Elections Office a short time after the polls close at 8 p.m. Check LancasterOnline for live coverage and breaking news throughout the day and evening. However, final results may not be available until days after the Tuesday election.

Who do I contact if I have trouble voting? If you have problems at your polling place, call the Lancaster County Elections Office at 717-299-8293. You also can stop by the Elections Office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117. If you’d like to report a voting problem to LNP | LancasterOnline, call politics reporter Gillian McGoldrick at 717-481-6029. If you’re on Twitter, tweet voting problems or issues using #Lancaster-Votes. Voters also can call the Pennsylvania Department of State’s hotline: 877-VOTESPA (877-868-3772).