Eleanor Isaacson talks in such powerful sentences that people can hear her exclamation points.

“Don’t give up!” she might exclaim. “Spring always comes!” Or, “Stop seeing your dark place as a prison. It’s a spiritual sanctuary!”

If life provides only lemons, instead of making lemonade, Isaacson might advise creating a lemony white chocolate cheesecake with a chocolate raspberry sauce.

A survivor of Allied bombing campaigns in Germany during World War II, a mentor and a motivational speaker, she has shared her story on stages and in church groups across the country; in farmhouses, Bible studies, retirement community auditoriums; and as an insurance agent, at charm school, as a model, and as a competitive ballroom dancer. She included this information in a memoir and two devotional books and is currently working on a new title.

She also shared her stories Saturday inside The Good Shepherd Chapel at Lancaster Bible College. The Willow Valley Communities resident threw herself an 88th birthday party that included a ballroom dance recital, spiritual message and about 200 of her close friends and admirers. She wore heels and changed costumes five times, highlighting the flowing and sparkly ball gowns she has personally designed.

“This is the best birthday I’ve ever had,” said the New Jersey-born Isaacson, who was abandoned by her mother at the age of 2 and grew up without a mother’s love, hungry and dodging Allied bombs in Plauen, Germany, where she’d been sent to live with an aunt. At 13, after Germany ultimately fell, she was able return to the United States, where she lived with her mother, though she said they were never close.

“I knew I would get through this,” Isaacson told the audience Saturday.

Her story of finding God, forgiveness and acceptance shapes her life and her message. Although poor and sometimes homeless as a girl in Germany during WWII, she found love and financial security later in life. She now mentors women and most recently served as lead contributor to a new academic dance studio housed on the second floor of the college’s chapel.

The Eleanor Isaacson Dance Studio opened for classes this fall. Isaacson rented the chapel for her party.

“She has a positive spirit,” said Peter Teague, Lancaster Bible College’s president emeritus and a close friend for 15 years, in an interview Friday. “She’s a marvelous illustration of a life touched by God.”

Teague called Isaacson “indefatigable,” because she uses her “can-do spirit” to motivate him when LBC undertakes fundraising efforts.

“She reminds us of what we can do,” he said.

“She inspires me,” said Rich Wolman, a partner in Compass Real Estate in Lancaster said Friday.

A fellow Lancaster Rotary Club member, Wolman recruited Isaacson to mentor McCaskey High School students.

“The kids love her,” he said. “People are either going to feel like they’re a victim or they’re not a victim. Eleanor is not a victim.”

Personal connection

Born to Christian parents in 1934, Isaacson recalled never hearing any words to describe God, church, religion or the Bible. She said her parents didn’t want children, and her mother, a German immigrant, took her as a toddler to Germany in 1935 to live with an aunt. At 9, then Eleanor Drechsler survived her first bombing but said she wondered why she and her aunt lived while so many others perished.

She said she thought perhaps she had an “invisible friend.” Wandering among the smoking rubble left by bombings, she promised this presence that if he helped her survive, she would find him and dedicate her life to him.

“I was speaking to someone who didn’t let me die in the war,” Isaacson recalled.

Several months later, she said, an intense feeling compelled her to insist that she and her aunt take refuge in a bomb shelter different than the one closest to their apartment. More than 300 people suffocated in that first shelter after it collapsed.

Isaacson said her aunt told her, “Well, Eleanor, I guess God didn’t want us to die tonight.”

Now Isaacson had a name for her invisible friend. She said her journey would include learning all she could about Jesus Christ and how to help others find him. She forgave her parents and took care of them before they died. Isaacson moved to Willow Valley from New Jersey in 2002 after friends recommended she move to Lancaster County. She brought her mother, who spent the last years of her life here.

‘Dancing From Darkness’

Isaacson told her story in a self-published 2017 book, “Dancing From Darkness: A WWII Survivor’s Journey to Light, Life and Redemption.” Isaacson said the memoir has sold enough copies that her publisher offers the book in German in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The memoir also brought Isaacson a following in the United States.

“I couldn’t put down the book,” said Joanne Rhoades, 81, of New Province, who attended Saturday. “It just touched me, and I’ve encouraged others to read it.”

Nancy Hess, of Christiana, said, “She is such a manifestation of the strength of the human spirit. She has no malice. She is the epitome of forgiveness — in capital letters.”

Though she never gave birth, Isaacson said she has “children” all over the world, evidenced by the 53 emails she received for her birthday from those whose lives she touched. She found love with Dr. Robert Isaacson, who died at age 57 after 18 years of marriage.

“Don’t live in the cemetery!” Eleanor has told people. “There is life after we walk away from burying a loved one!”

And, finally, “I have not fallen,” Isaacson said. “God wanted me for himself.”