Donegal Intermediate School’s library is anything but quiet.

The mural spanning across the library walls speaks volumes, welcoming rather than silencing conversation.

Its creation wasn’t quiet either. It was collaborative, involving all of the building’s roughly 600 students. Art Teacher Kelly McCart led the school-wide project, prompting students to draw images based on a genre featured in the library – such as history or mystery.

From there, McCart helped each student pick a design that would be featured on the mural that will memorialize the students’ drawings for years to come.

“It was really instigated by just wanting to do some collaboration with other teachers and doing something that would be school wide to get every student's hand involved in making something permanent that would be here at the building,” McCart said.

Creating the mural demonstrated to McCart that even when students are tasked with a complicated problem, they’ll rise to the challenge. And it made school exciting, she said.

“When kids get involved in things just outside of the regular academic classroom, it inspires them to come to school,” McCart said. “They are happy to be here.”

The Donegal Foundation donated roughly $5,000 to fund this year’s mural and has provided at least $15,000 to collaborative art projects over the years, McCart said. The Donegal Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide scholarships to students and grants to teachers to promote educational opportunities within the district.

In past years, McCart said students have created stained-glass artwork of landmarks in historic downtown areas of Donegal that are displayed in the school’s cafeteria.

And McCart hopes to continue this kind of collaboration in the future, perhaps by incorporating more technology or music. Each May, she asks students to fill out a survey indicating what they want to make next year. Eventually, it’s likely much of the school will have a touch of student artwork.

Donegal Intermediate School sixth-grader Jordyn Good said it’s important to see the school decorated with murals because “it makes the school look cool” and it “feels like you made something.”

“I enjoyed making a permanent mark in the school,” said sixth-grader Seth Manning.

In addition to the aesthetic appeal, these projects go hand in hand with essential academic lessons, like defining different genres of library books, said Donegal Intermediate School Librarian Andrew Wulfkuhle.

“It was just like a nebulous sorting of literature, and it was cool to see what they thought goes in each of the genres,” Wulfkuhle said.

Part of the project was inspired by Wulfkuhle’s own work of reorganizing the library by genre. That work coincided with the creation of the mural, adding “icing on the cake,” Wulfkuhle said, making it not only an instructional piece but a reflection of the library itself.

“I think most libraries have always been a home for art and a display of art,” Wulfkuhle said. “When a library’s in its best form, it’s a reflection of the people that use it. I think this mural and associated art with it reflects the student’s view of the space and I think that’s what made it a success.”