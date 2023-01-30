A relative newcomer to the world of politics, Nicky Woods of Mount Joy Township, has built a sizable lead this month in local Republican straw polls as she seeks to unseat Lancaster County’s incumbent clerk of courts, Mary Anater.

The owner of a canine day care business and former police officer is leading the incumbent Anater 176-122 in the straw polls. The Warwick area committee straw poll – set for Monday, according to the Republican Party of Lancaster County – is the only one left to vote.

Straw polls are considered trial runs for candidates seeking an endorsement from the county GOP. Votes by members of the 17 area committees in the county give candidates a sense of their support among the party’s local-level leaders before the Feb. 14 endorsement convention.

The county party’s endorsement is often decisive, given Republicans’ voter registration advantage. Most candidates who do not secure an endorsement drop out of their races without bothering to collect signatures to place their names on the primary ballot.

This year’s municipal primary is May 16.

To some Lancaster County Republicans, Woods represents a lively and unapologetic iteration of the increasingly populist GOP – unafraid to draw lines in the sand over ideology or to buck the party’s institutions and gatekeepers.

To others, she represents the recalcitrant face of the modern Republican Party. Her social media channels show Woods embracing pseudo-science, conspiracy theories and focusing her attention on cultural issues, like the emergence of transgender people in the public realm, how children should learn about racism in schools, and the push for personal freedoms over concerns of public health.

“I think Nicky Woods is a woman who’s a Facebook warrior, who hasn’t actually been in the fight, who uses rhetoric over actual knowledge to manipulate people,” said Terry Christopher, a former chair of the county Republican committee who does not support Woods’ candidacy.

Other past and present Republican committee members critical of Woods declined to speak on the record about her candidacy.

As for Woods herself, she sent a statement to LNP about her campaign: “My interest in this office stems from a career spent protecting the citizens of Lancaster County from crime. ... As a lifelong conservative Republican, a wife, a mother, a small business owner, and a police officer, I have the skills and values to restore the Clerk of Courts office to an effective, efficient organization. It is vital for the courts, police, crime victims, and citizens of Lancaster County that we do this.”

Anater, her opponent, did not respond.

New blood in the party

Ralph Horne is a West Donegal Township supervisor who lost his race for reelection to the Elizabethtown GOP committee in 2022, the same year Woods won election to the same committee. He said he thought Woods would do well in leading the committee forward and as clerk of courts.

“I think things need to change, especially in politics — you need new faces, new blood, new thinking, and I really, truly think Nicky brings that to the table,” Horne said.

In August, Woods’ involvement with FreePA was mentioned in an LNP | LancasterOnline story about links between Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and an Elizabethtown church. FreePA is a grassroots movement whose members opposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic lockdowns, and called state officials like Gov. Tom Wolf tyrants.

Woods, 48, is also a former police officer who worked part-time with the Northwest Regional Police Department until the end of 2022, when the police chief eliminated part-time officer positions due to budget concerns, Police Chief Mark Mayberry told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Prior to that, she was an officer at the Lancaster city Bureau of Police, according to her resume.

That background doesn’t cut it for serving as the clerk of courts, according to Christopher. While police officers may interact with the clerk of courts office occasionally, he painted Woods as oblivious to the actual demands of the job.

“It’s disgusting and it is reprehensible that she’s gotten the amount of support that she has with our committee because our committee used to be one that was based on integrity, where we sought out candidates who were qualified and strong conservatives,” Christopher said. “Nicky Woods is neither.”

In her statement to LNP, Woods said: “I do not know and have never met Terry Christopher. He is not a committee person so I do not know how he could accurately comment on me or my reasons for running.”

The clerk of courts is responsible for filing and record keeping of criminal court proceedings. Clerks from the office are typically on hand for court hearings to log and process everything from verdicts, to charges, to sentences and much more.

The new model Republican?

According to people familiar with Woods’ rise in local politics, she was appointed to an open spot on the Elizabethtown area committee before she was elected in her own right last May.

Another Elizabethtown area committee person, Joel Koser, 70, said Woods is someone with integrity.

“This is the second year that she’s been on (the committee), and she’s already committee chairman,” Koser said. “This girl has ambition, she’s just an ambitious person.”

Along with members of FreePA, Lifegate Church, and newly elected state Rep. Tom Jones, Woods helped usher in a new political wave into the Elizabethtown committee.

When the county Republican committee last year declined to endorse a primary candidate in the 98th House District, Woods was among a group that campaigned for Jones, the candidate who was seen as more akin to Republicans who identify as conservative Christians, Koser said.

The 70-year-old committeeman said he also believes Woods’ entrance into politics wasn’t to benefit herself, but to speak up forcefully on conservative values.

On social media, Woods has decried vaccine mandates and spread conspiracy theories about side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines. She’s also criticized parents who allow their children to assume a different gender identity, and complained about critical race theory in public schools.

Earlier this month, Woods retweeted a post about how Republicans should oppose transgenderism. “How about just being blunt & oppose it because it's inhumane, barbaric & overtly wrong/counter productive to civilized society?” the tweet said.

According to mainstream medical groups like the American Medical Association, “Receipt of gender-affirming care has been linked to dramatically reduced rates of suicide attempts, decreased rates of depression and anxiety, decreased substance use, improved HIV medication adherence and reduced rates of harmful self-prescribed hormone use.”

On the coronavirus pandemic, Woods endorsed a tweet from earlier this month saying, “Dr. Fauci funding the bioweapon that started the pandemic should be the biggest story of our time,” likely a reference to an unfounded conspiracy theory that American health officials helped Chinese scientists develop the virus and plan the pandemic.

On vaccines, she retweeted a post claiming, “A lot more young people are going to be collapsing in public like this as the effects of the mandated jabs begin to play out. In the next 2 to 5 years, we are going to see the rate of ‘sudden deaths’ & healthy young people collapsing in public explode.”

