Manheim Township Commissioner Donna DiMeo likes to say visitors need a trail of breadcrumbs to find their way through the township’s 31-year-old municipal building.

A 2001 addition to meet the needs of a growing staff is filled with a maze of cubicles, but there’s still a shortage of desk space. Stacks of papers tower over every corner because there’s simply not enough storage space.

Another quirk to confuse a visitor: Office name plates don’t always match the person or department who’s occupying it – the result of an ad hoc assignment of space over the years.

In a way, the municipal building is a metaphor for Manheim Township: Things can be difficult to navigate to the unfamiliar, some officials say, but staff and elected officials do their best to make it work for the community.

But township officials are ready to make changes, with plans for a new municipal building and operational changes to support cross department collaboration.

A new building has been discussed for years, and it’s seen as a fulcrum for a comprehensive planning process set to begin in 2023 to create a more connected, manageable government for the entire community.

“We’re setting ourselves up for the future,” DiMeo said. “Some great things are happening.”

Cramped, cluttered space

On Monday, the township wrapped up four days of tours for the public to give residents the opportunity to offer input on the township’s needs before officials finalize plans on what’s expected to be a multimillion dollar project.

Assistant Township Manager Andy Bowman said only a small fraction of the township’s 40,000 population came out for tours, but those who did were given surveys to share their thoughts.

“We don’t want to do anything without public input,” Bowman said.

Residents on Monday night’s tour agreed work is needed to make the municipal building — and therefore, the township itself — more functional.

The problem isn’t limited space for the township’s 29 staff members. It’s about public access to local government, as it’s not intuitive where visitors should go to get questions answered when walking into the lobby.

And there’s just one small conference room for the public to meet with officials. Bowman said the room doubles as meeting space and storage; paperwork is slowly piling toward the ceiling.

Those piles highlight the desperate need to digitize records, which Bowman said can’t be held off for long as the world goes paperless. Right now, he noted the township’s code department spends upwards of $25,000 per year to digitize its paperwork.

Some tour-goers suggested digitizing the township’s files as a first priority to declutter the offices and create more room. Bowman countered that the building still requires “significant work,” and it’s better to plan now for a new building instead of spending every year on incremental changes.

While nothing is concrete, the township seems ready to move forward with the work — the question is what a new municipal building will actually look like, and where it will be located.

The new building could replace the existing one on Municipal Drive, but the township has also explored moving to the Overlook Community Campus two miles away on Granite Run Drive, Bowman said.

The design is also up in the air, but Bowman cited West Whiteland Township in Chester County as potential inspiration, with its sleek, modern exterior. Manheim Township’s 2010 library at the Overlook campus is also being considered as a model.

Roommates

What’s most likely is a merging of the municipal building and the township’s police station, which is just a stone’s throw away and also in need of an upgrade.

During Monday’s tour, Lt. Michael Piacentino of the Manheim Township Police Department repeatedly emphasized the 49-year-old station has simply “outgrown” its usefulness. When he joined the team in 2003, the department had 55 people. Now, there’s 65 full-time officers with little space to put them.

And while The Watchdog thought the municipal building was confusing, the police station was even worse. The hallways take up a lot of room that could be better used as office spaces, and the lack of signage means only seasoned veterans can successfully navigate the corridors. There’s no windows — for security reasons — so it can feel a little claustrophobic.

One thing’s for sure, the police station is a great place to go if you need to get your steps in — Piacentino averaged in 6,000 from just one day of roaming the halls.

The building used to hold both the municipal offices and police station, Piacentino said, and returning to that model in a new municipal building could be good for everyone, he said, offering a one-stop shop for the public.

A known issue

DiMeo said she agreed with Piacetino on a single township building, and she hopes a new look to the township’s municipal campus will also encourage more cross-department work.

But the new building is just one facet of a bigger vision the township is aiming for, DiMeo said.

The forthcoming comprehensive plan is “the framework for what you want to do or what you’re going to do,” DiMeo said. Last updated in 2010, the new plan could lay out a redesign of the municipal parks if the public wants more green space and a reworking of the township’s zoning ordinances to support the same concerns.

This work, she said, starts with one person: a community development director who can offer fresh insight to municipal growth. The position would be created under the 2023 budget to be finalized later this year, DiMeo said.

Applications are currently open on Manheim Township’s website for the Comprehensive Plan Committee.

Building upgrades should have happened years ago, former Manheim Township Commissioner Tom O’Brien said — it’s something he noted during budget discussions last fall before his term ended.

At the time, O’Brien emphasized the need for a “long-term vision” to help guide how officials meet the community’s needs.

“Anybody who’s been a commissioner, anybody who’s been on that board, anybody who’s been in those buildings knows that these things were happening… [It’s] not a surprise,” O’Brien said. “The only thing is we didn’t do anything about it.”

Historically, the township’s governing body has focused on the short term, O’Brien said. It’s a matter of putting a bandage on a major issue without fully addressing the underlying problem. He noted that this approach also lets elected leaders avoid higher taxes.

O’Brien said the municipality’s failure to act sooner means a new township building will cost more, thanks to inflation.

Bowman said the township has its eye on inflation, but he noted the economy could change drastically by the time ground is broken on the project. Right now, the next step is a $40,000 study that assesses public input and township officials’ priorities.

“It has to start with really doing a deep dive into all of the possibilities,” Bowman said

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.