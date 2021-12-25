Sister Mary Veronica spent 62 years living an intentionally isolated life as a cloistered nun at the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Lititz Pike.

But during more than six decades at the Manheim Township monastery, Veronica said she came to value the connection with a community of volunteers, friends and parishioners who would stop by to help out, pray, or just say hello.

Now, after the Manheim Township monastery was dissolved and she and her fellow sisters moved away in September, Veronica said she has been missing Lancaster as she and her fellow sisters prepare to celebrate the first Christmas in their new home at Corpus Christi Monastery in the Bronx.

“We have wonderful memories of the people in Lancaster, and it will stay with us forever. And Christmas time was a very special time. The doorbell was constantly ringing, and that’s not what we have here,” the 80-year-old said. “There’s no place like home for the holidays -- but this is our new home.”

In addition to the greater isolation, which is partially due to more precautions related to COVID-19, the former Lancaster sisters say that in their new, larger monastery they have had to walk farther to get anywhere, trips that can be a challenge since they all use walkers. Without a resident chaplain, their new schedule can change from day to day. And sadly, soon after their arrival, their black-and-white cat Sammy suddenly got sick and died.

“We had him for 10 years. It was an indoor and outdoor cat, mostly outside,” said Sister Maria Joseph, who is 78. “I don’t know if he had a blood clot or a heart attack.”

Amidst some adversities, the former Lancaster sisters say they’ve received a warm welcome from the nine nuns who had been living at the Bronx monastery where their prayerful community life now goes on.

“It’s not totally new to us because it’s still a monastic life and that’s how we continue to live our life here, “ Veronica said. “Myself, I think it’s been a great grace, to be able to live the evening of my life here before the blessed sacrament, and to remain part of the monastery.”

‘We were spoiled down there’

The decision to shut down the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Lititz Pike followed two decades in which no new nuns joined, sisters died, and the remaining nuns became increasingly frail. By the end, only four nuns were living at the monastery that could accommodate nearly 10 times that many. Another member of the community, Sister Martin Marie, was living at a nursing home in Texas, where she remains.

The sisters moved in early September to a Bronx monastery that is also part of the North American Association of Dominican Monasteries, which offers limited oversight to the otherwise independent religious communities.

Once they were gone, the sisters publicized their intention to sell the 35,000-square-foot monastery, which sits on five acres. A sales agreement has since been struck with CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health, which wants to turn the monastery into a kindergarten through 12th grade private school, a plan that will be reviewed by Manheim Township zoning officials during a Jan. 4 meeting.

In a phone call with LNP | LancasterOnline several weeks before Christmas, the four former Lancaster nuns talked about their move, described their new life in the Bronx, and reminisced about their old home.

“We were spoiled down there. We had it beautiful there in Lancaster,” Veronica said. “This is God’s will, and that’s the main thing. God led us here and we are happy, although our thoughts go back to Lancaster all the time, you can’t help it.”

While continually expressing gratitude for the welcome they’ve received in their new home, the sisters also honestly described some of the difficulties of going from a two-story suburban monastery with a courtyard and central chapel to a three-story, medieval-style monastery in the middle of the Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx, just across the East River from Riker’s island.

The most noticeable difference has been the lack of regular visitors, the sisters agree. Outsiders can come to the Bronx monastery, but since there hasn’t been a receptionist, anyone who wants to stop by has to call ahead so the gate can be opened for them. Arranging such a visit can be challenging since no one answers the phone at the monastery, although voicemail messages are checked.

And now, instead of a stream of volunteers who stop by to fix things and chat, maintenance issues are handled by a dedicated handyman.

“We might be in the middle of New York, but we might as well be in the desert as far as we’re concerned,” Veronica said.

Sister Mary Albert agreed. “We were used to seeing quite a few people in our chapel and we were grateful for all their help. Some of them were our volunteers that answered the door and others were just people who liked to come to the chapel, liked hearing the chaplain’s homilies,” said the 68-year-old.

As they adjust to a new level of isolation, Sister Maria Joseph said she has been grateful for news from Lancaster.

“We’ve been blessed. Our friends from the monastery in Lancaster have been writing to us. It’s heartwarming (to hear) how they really miss us. It’s really very touching,” Albert said.

More than the others, Sister Mary Pius has gotten outside the walls of the Bronx monastery, becoming familiar with the city that is her new home as she left for medical treatments.

“The only hard part is travelling down to Manhattan, with the honking of horns and stuff. It’s been quite a challenge for me back and forth,” said Pius, who recently celebrated her 80th birthday. “I had to go back and forth for five weeks. Now I’m finished, thank God.”

Pius said seeing young children who were also getting cancer treatments gave her some perspective on her own troubles.

“You think you’re bad, but there’s always someone 10 times worse down the road than you are,” she said. “And I brought all that before the Lord.”