More than a month into the fall semester, COVID-19 cases remain relatively low across the four largest colleges in Lancaster County.

There are 22 total active cases at Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall College, Elizabethtown College and Lancaster Bible College, according to data published Monday and Tuesday. Millersville is home to 14 of those, F&M has four, while Elizabethtown and Lancaster Bible report two each.

At Millersville, which has had 52 cumulative cases since Aug. 12, thirteen students and one faculty or staff member are currently COVID-19-positive. Two of the 13 students are on campus; the rest live off campus.

Franklin & Marshall College is up to 13 total student cases, plus two that were considered false positives, data released Tuesday shows. One faculty or staff member has also tested positive. Of the four active student cases, three are isolating on campus, and one is isolating at home.

An additional 29 F&M students considered at-risk and awaiting test results are currently in quarantine. Twenty-four are quarantined in either on-campus or off-campus housing, while five are at home.

None of the 90 F&M students learning remotely through international study programs in Shanghai, Beijing and Bath, England, have tested positive for COVID-19, the college’s data shows.

The college’s weekly wastewater testing initiative picked up evidence of COVID-19 three times this month, one each in the Brooks, Ware and Bonchek dormitories — each of which have about 100 students — resulting in residents of those buildings being placed in quarantine until they received a negative test result. That process — from the detection of virus particles in wastewater to students obtaining test results — typically takes three to four days, according to the college.

At Elizabethtown College, which is not reporting cumulative cases, two students who recently tested positive are isolating off campus. No students are in isolation or quarantine on campus. The college does not state how many students awaiting COVID-19 test results who are in quarantine off campus as a precaution.

Lancaster Bible College, which lists active cases only, reported two positive tests among students on Tuesday.