Since late May, protesters have taken to streets throughout Lancaster County to fight racial injustice.

For days in the beginning of June, hundreds of people camped out across the street from the Lancaster city police station, chanted in front of Lancaster County Prison and kneeled in the center of Penn Square. Protests followed throughout the county, from Lititz to Quarryville.

While national protests were spurred by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, protesters in Lancaster County expressed their own grievances against institutionalized racism and police brutality against Black and Brown residents in their community.

Interactive posters popped up in the Art Park, located next door to the Lancaster city station at Chestnut and Prince streets. Among other things, demonstrators were able to write what changes they wanted to see on the posters. They also were given opportunities to share their demands with elected officials during a city council town hall and a meeting with Senator Bob Casey.

LNP | LancasterOnline collected several of the frequent public demands made within the first two weeks of the protests in Lancaster city and have listed them below, along with steps taken so far -- or those in the works -- to address them.

Transparency and accountability

A recurring demand throughout Lancaster County protests is transparency. Protesters want police officers to be held accountable for their actions.

Jess King, Lancaster city’s chief of staff, told LNP | LancasterOnline that even before the protests, this was a request from the community.

The community has been asking, “Where is there an opportunity for review of force and disciplinary actions, beyond just the police bureau?” King said.

In June 2018, a Lancaster city police officer used a stun gun on an unarmed city resident, Sean Williams. The incident sparked several calls for change with the police department.

A new use-of-force policy -- which had already been in the works -- was implemented.

The Community Police Working Group was created to help “guide and shape” the work of the city to strengthen relations between the police department and the community it serves. King said a frequent, recurring theme addressed by the working group is transparency.

The Lancaster NAACP called for a citizen review board, which would hold the police department accountable. The board, which would investigate complaints made by citizens against officers, was shot down by Mayor Danene Sorace and City Council at the time due to concerns it would only damage community relations.

In June, Lancaster City Council announced in a virtual town hall that it will create a commission made up entirely of people of color to hold city departments accountable. The commission will be independent of the city administration and the police force, the councilpersons said, and will be made up of people of color who are residents of Lancaster city. Members can be of any age, the council members said. Efforts to reach council for an update on the commission for this story were unsuccessful.

Disciplinary records

A frequent demand has been access to officers’s disciplinary records. During a city council town hall on June 3, protesters asked for the ability to track and follow police infractions.

Protesters also said officers with frequent formal complaints (2 or more in a 6-month period or 3 or more in a year) should be terminated.

In an attempt to increase transparency, a report including all civilian complaints and all reports of disciplinary actions that have arisen due to use of force by officers will become available to the public in September, city council member Xavier Garcia-Molina announced June 3. The report will also include demographic information of in-person and traffic stops.

Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser provided a disciplinary report to Lancaster City Council in March 2019. Twenty-five reports of policy violations and two formal complaints from individuals were made, Berkihiser reported. One of the formal complaints led to the termination of the officer, Berkihiser said.

Berkihiser’s report didn’t detail each of the infractions. It didn’t list any names or why the officers were reprimanded aside from “policy violations” or “formal complaints.”

King and Hopkins said that reporting police infractions to city council is tricky, though Sorace included it as one of her 18 commitments to improving the city and police department during a news conference June 5. The city is currently sorting through what details would remain confidential in the report, such as the names of officers who face disciplinary action, Hopkins said.

While disciplinary action is not required to be confidential under Pennsylvania's open record law, Hopkins cited “labor agreements” and “general personnel practice” as obstacles which make it difficult to disclose the names of officers and their infractions.

Reporting the infractions and names of other city employees to city council would go against typical human resources practices and “wouldn’t be a public matter,” Hopkins said.

Personnel decisions are not required to be made public, he added.

Additionally, the Lancaster City Council could act as an adjudicatory body for a “significant disciplinary action, like a demotion, a very long term suspension or termination,” Hopkins said.

He said it poses a “process issue.”

“That’s some of the layers of legal issues to work through,” he added.

Body cams

Public access to body cam footage was another demand of the protesters. Several protesters told city council members that access would increase transparency in situations involving police brutality.

“You can’t be hiding behind the cameras,” a protester said during the city council’s town hall.

One protester, speaking on behalf of the larger group, requested a free public database that would host the body cam footage.

“At the end of the day, we’re funding the police,” the protester said. “We should be able to see exactly what goes on.”

Currently, in order to view body cam footage, individuals need to request a file within 60 days of a recorded incident, according to Pennsylvania’s Open Records Office. (Lancaster city police hold on to footage for 75 days),

Individuals must file a request form to the Agency Open Records Officer for the police department. The request must include information such as when and where the incident happened, why the footage is relevant to the requester, whether or not the incident took place inside a residence and the identities of every person present during the recording.

After the form is delivered, the agency has 30 days to respond.

Footage requests can be denied for several reasons:

“If it contains potential evidence in a criminal matter

“Information pertaining to an investigation or a matter in which a criminal charge has been filed; or

“Confidential information or victim information; and

“The reasonable redaction of the recording would not safeguard potential evidence.”

If the request is granted, individuals are charged “reasonable fees, which are not defined in the law, to provide a copy of the recording,” Pennsylvania’s Open Records Office said.

A free and public database of police footage is a far cry from the current process of receiving body cam footage.

Redistribution of police funds

In Lancaster County, and throughout the rest of the country, protesters have called for police departments to be defunded.

The adopted 2020 Lancaster Budget reports that the Lancaster Bureau of Police receives almost 42.8% of the general fund -- or $26,846,397. A graphic circulating on Instagram has called for at least 20% of the Lancaster Bureau of Police’s funding to be reallocated to social services including “low-income housing, a team of social workers, programs for housing and helping people experiencing homelessness and economic development for Black and POC (people of color) city residents.”

The graphics encourage Lancaster city residents to demand the reallocation of the funds by emailing the mayor and city council, calling the mayor’s office, participating in city council meetings and tagging Lancaster city officials on social media.

“What are you going to do as far as budgeting in regards to cutting and defunding the police department so that we can actually have resources in this community?” a protester asked of Councilmembers Bakay and Garcia-Molina during their virtual town hall.

Funding social services

King told LNP | LancasterOnline reallocating police funds to social services isn't that easy. In Pennsylvania, the city provides public safety, but the county provides social services.

County governments are primarily the recipients of federal funding for social services, Hopkins said, though, occasionally cities receive federal dollars.

The City of Lancaster receives a Community Development Block Grant -- about $1.5 million a year -- as an “entitlement community.” Because the city has more than 50,000 residents and a high poverty rate, it is given the yearly grant to provide housing for low- and moderate-income residents.

The city also receives Emergency Solutions funding, which is used for homelessness services, Hopkins said.

Hopkins said that due to Lancaster County’s 60 municipalities, providing social services through the county is more ideal than each municipality providing their own.

“That would make it even worse than it is right now,” he said. “It does make sense that there’s a larger entity tasked with providing direct social services.”

King called the system “messy,” but said the city is looking to see how it can better provide its residents.

“There’s so much room for improvement,” she said.

While the city doesn’t provide social services, the Lancaster city police department does have a police social worker, Leilany Tran, who connects city residents with the services necessary.

King said that in response to the protests, another police social worker position has been added to the Lancaster city police department. The position was listed on governmentjobs.com June 10.

A housing social worker will begin working full-time, as well, King said. The employee was previously working half-time.

King said the city is working to work with the county “to make sure we’re collectively delivering the services that residents and taxpayers depend on.”