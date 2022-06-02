A Puerto Rico man will spend several decades in prison for raping a child in 2007.

Pablo Cotto-Martinez, 48 of Guayama, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 to 40 years in prison, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. He was convicted in February of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors and incest.

The abuse happened in the 600 block of South Prince Street in Lancaster city around 2007, according to the district attorney's office. Cotto-Martinez was 32 at the time and the child was approximately 5 years old. The child reported the abuse with Lancaster city police in January 2020.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Heather Halstead filed charges against Cotto-Martinez on Feb. 5, 2020 and he was arrested in Puerto Rico five days later, according to the release.

During sentencing, Halstead said that Cotto-Martinez is "a monster, a danger to society, and should be put in jail for as long as possible," according to the release.