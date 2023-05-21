Ann Gantt knows firsthand the impact of senseless gun violence.

Her grandson, DeVonte Gantt, was 22 when Stefon Landing fatally shot him after trying to snatch a $275 bag of marijuana from Gantt’s hand during a January 2015 drug deal in Lancaster’s Southwest neighborhood. Landing, then 20, is serving a 22 1/2 - to 45-year prison sentence for third-degree murder and related crimes.

Gantt, of Lancaster, said she does not condone her grandson’s involvement in drugs. But she said DeVonte was more than how he was defined by his death in the eyes of many people, most of whom did not know him.

“He was not without his faults, but neither am I, and neither are we. But there was a lot of potential. He was a good person, and there was a lot lost,” Gantt said during a March interview.

DeVonte Gantt played varsity basketball at McCaskey and graduated in 2012. She created a scholarship in his name for McCaskey graduates.

He was a father of four. He wanted to become a sports therapist and had attended Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Gantt keeps a picture from DeVonte’s funeral in her phone. It shows five young men, all friends of DeVonte’s, leaning over the silver casket as if to hug him one last time.

To her, Gantt said, the picture shows the grief and loyalty of young Black men all too often misunderstood and misrepresented in society.

“I'm very open about this, because I believe for healing to occur, it starts with telling the truth. And there was a drug deal gone bad. But somehow, it seemed like so much became caught up in those final moments of his life, as if there weren't other parts of his life to speak about,” Gantt said.

Gantt said relatives of other murder victims have told her they have the same concern: “That, ‘I don't want my son or my grandson to just be remembered for those final moments leading up to his death.’ Sometimes it’s very ugly, but that’s not everything about them,” Gantt said.

Using experience to help others

In large part because of her experience with the criminal justice system after her grandson’s murder, Gantt, who declined to give her age, joined the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office as a victim advocate in October.

When Gantt was going through Landing’s prosecution, Gantt said a victim advocate helped her and her family by being there for them, teaching them about the criminal justice system and accompanying them to court proceedings.

“I never knew the difference between first- and second-degree murder, and I had to learn all those things — very quickly. (And) writing a victim impact statement. … My advocate was a great help in guiding me and my family through the process,” Gantt said.

Besides her personal experience, Gantt brings her professional experience. She worked in the School District of Lancaster for 12 years as a social worker focusing on special education. She’s also taught social work at Millersville and Temple universities.

So far, Gantt has not worked directly with gun violence or homicide victims, though she eventually will. She was still learning the job, as of March, and mostly working with juvenile crime victims and sexual assault cases.

Still, sometimes Gantt will bring up her experience with her grandson as a way to connect.

“I have done that, and there have been times when I have that it was very powerful, and it made a connection in a way that may not have happened had I not shared, so I'm just really aware of when it's appropriate,” Gantt said.

Gantt has also shared her experience on a local podcast, and has written a blog post on Psychology Today’s website, and she expects to publish an article in a journal for social workers.

“I speak out — not that it’s easy — but I try any way I can to save a life and it also keeps DeVonte’s life and legacy alive,” Gantt said.