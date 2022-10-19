Ephrata Area School District Superintendent Brian Troop said his job now isn’t too different than one of his first roles as a wrestling coach.

“I don’t think coaching a team of administrators in a certain direction is a lot different than coaching a wrestling team in a certain direction or a soccer team in a certain direction,” said Troop. “There’s a lot of similarities there with coaching and leading and then teaching as well.”

And the direction he’s coaching his district in has earned him the title of 2023 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year. The Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Board of Governors voted for Troop over finalists Stephen Rodriguez, superintendent of Pottstown School District, and Randal Lutz, superintendent of Baldwin-Whitehall School District, for his “innovative thinking, collaborative leadership and drive to succeed,” according to a PASA press release.

Troop is in the running for National Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced Feb. 16, 2023, at the American Association of School Administrators National Conference on Education in San Antonio, Texas.

“Dr. Troop is the epitome of a great leader,” PASA Elections Chair and past-president Jay Burkhart said in the release. “He consistently pushes the status quo to make sure his district is providing the most current and beneficial programs to their students. He is tireless in his advocacy for public education and all of those who work to support the students in our schools. Dr. Troop is very deserving of this honor and is certainly a model leader that others should aspire to replicate.”

PASA is a 900-member organization of the state’s chief school administrators, central office administrations and other administrative professionals including superintendents and intermediate unit executive directors.

Cumberland Valley School District Superintendent David Christopher nominated Troop for the award, applauding his dedication to implementing focused learning and real-world applications into the Ephrata instructional model. Troop was one of 18 of the state’s 500 superintendents to be nominated for the award.

“Dr. Troop exemplifies all of the characteristics we, as an organization, should celebrate in our Superintendent of the Year award winner,” wrote the Cumberland County superintendent in his nomination essay. “He is innovative in his thinking, collaborative in his leadership, and serves our profession with tremendous energy.”

‘Co-creating’

Troop, however, was quick to place the accomplishment on Ephrata Area School District as a whole rather than take the credit himself.

“This award should be shared by every member of the Ephrata Area School District because everyone plays a part,” Troop said. “The work that goes into this award really is a whole district effort.”

Even in his application for the award he explains, “I’m only completing this process because I think this designation of superintendent of the year really signifies the great work happening back in our districts.”

“The whole board, obviously, is pleased to hear about this award for Dr. Troop but not surprised,” said Ephrata Area School Board President Chris Weber. “Consistently for years now he has been setting a culture, an environment, in the school district and establishing programs that are really inspiring all of our students to reach their full potential which is really what we need in the 21st century for our students to graduate. He has a passion and a zeal for education and a love for learning.”

Troop became superintendent to the district in 2013 after serving as assistant superintendent from 2011 to 2012. His annual salary for the 2020-21 academic year was $195,154, according to the state department of education.

Ephrata Area, located in northern Lancaster County and covering 43 square miles, includes Akron and Ephrata boroughs and Clay and Ephrata townships and serves approximately 4,300 students, according to Troop’s application for the award.

As what he would call “the head teacher” in the district, Troop also leads 313 teachers, 245 support staff and 21 administrators, according to the district website. And all of those stakeholders have a say in the school’s decision-making processes.

“When you include others in decisions and really solicit their advice and be open and transparent about the process we’re using to make decisions, that translates well to engaging other administrators and people I work with on a regular basis,” Troop said. “Adults are much more likely to produce that type of environment for their students if they’ve experienced it themselves.”

That level of districtwide cooperation makes Ephrata Senior High School math teacher Geraldine Bauer grateful to be an Ephrata Area School District teacher.

Bauer has taught at the high school for 26 years. Over the years, she said, he’s become more responsive, supportive, and, overall, more effective as a superintendent.

“He's realized over time that things happen more effectively when the teachers feel as though they're being heard, and that's not just teachers, I would say that's all stakeholders” Bauer said. “Through his experience I've seen him become so much more interested in the feedback, interested in co-creating and then course correcting based on feedback.”

The examples of how he has involved all stakeholders in the decision-making process, Bauer said, strengthen the community’s faith and confidence in his ability to lead them in the right direction.

Preparing a ‘Life Ready’ graduate

Teachers, for instance, contributed largely to the school’s Life Ready Graduate Program. Bauer said teachers were asked what is important for students to know and be able to do in real life to become a Life Ready graduate.

The model, formally endorsed by the school board in November 2017, was created to prepare students’ knowledge, skills and dispositions beyond traditional content mastery and standardized assessments, according to the district website.

“I taught kids about honesty. integrity and responsibility – and those are things I've never done before with kids,” Bauer said. “We’ve just become so much more intentional about teaching kids what it means, what it looks like, and then helping them make progress in those areas.”

Troop touted the Life Ready model as the reason Ephrata deserved recognition in the form of the superintendent award. He said the district’s willingness to look beyond standardized tests and focus on important skills that can’t be tested – such as resilience and grit – makes the district stand out.

“We don’t believe we’d be fulfilling our duties if we just evaluate how well a student did on a standardized test,” Troop said. “We’ve taken an additional responsibility to aim beyond standardized tests and really ensure that every day we have students reaching further toward goals that actually matter in the real world.”

Students are also encouraged to play an integral role in their education. The 2018 remodel of the Ephrata Senior High School features ideas submitted in a student design challenge.

Troop also implemented a Maker Space at the district’s middle school and eventually took the concept on the road with the district’s 2018 MakerBus Project. Makerspaces are areas where students can create, problem-solve and develop skills through project-based learning. The MakerBus brought the concept to the district’s four elementary schools.

With the implementation of so many new programs, Troop knew he was asking more of teachers, and in turn needed to offer them more support.

The district has five half-days for students throughout the school year that offer teachers extra time for professional development.

“I love the way we have structured professional development,” Bauer said. “It's tailored to what we need, and what we feel is a priority in our own development… I've been a teacher for 29 years, I've experienced a lot of professional development, and yet it's never been nearly as thought provoking, helpful… It really has an impact on how I instruct because it's helping me do better in ways that I believe are truly valuable for the kids.”

‘Accessible, approachable’

Bauer said Troop is ever-present in the school district, showing up to pep rallies, football games, walking through the hall and taking time to sit in the classroom. Troop lives in Warwick Township with his wife Maureen and has three children.

“He is accessible, approachable, and yet very broad-picture focused,” Bauer said. “He helps us move and not just get bogged down by the minutia or the struggles, so I feel like we're constantly moving and making progress. It's like a culture of growth, where we focus on improving and not just going with the status quo.”

Troop has faced his fair share of struggles, too. Since the beginning of his tenure in 2013, Troop has led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasingly politicized climate for education. In the last two years, six Lancaster County superintendents exited the role, making Troop the fourth-most tenured lead administrator in the county.

And Troop’s work isn’t done yet.

In the coming year, he hopes to boost student-belonging and create more memorable moments for them by allowing students to further share control over district decisions.

Ephrata, he said, should feel like a second home.

For the teachers, the culture is already there, Bauer said.

“I've been a teacher for 29 years, and I would say, our culture in this district is the best I've ever seen,” Bauer said. “I meet with teachers from all different districts monthly through the (Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13) and it just blows my mind how culture can be so different from one district to the next. And I thank my lucky stars that the district where I have invested all this time is where it is.”