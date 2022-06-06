Lancaster County will have sunny and warm weather to start the week, but rain and thunderstorms are forecast later in the week and into the weekend.

NWS in State College predicts Monday is the only day this week with no rain in the forecast. The highs this week will generally stay in the lower 80s, and temperatures at night will dip to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Greetings central PA! Here is your outlook for the week. Monday will be the warmest and sunniest day. Tuesday and on, expect daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Daytime temps generally in the 70s and nighttime temps generally in the 50s. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/C35Hdnrdam — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 5, 2022

Here's what's in the forecast this week, according to NWS:

Monday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 79.

Monday night: Mostly clear skies, with a low near 56.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with a 30% chance of showers. Wind gusts of 25 mph are also possible. The day's high will be near 81.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 66.

Wednesday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 82.

Wednesday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely before 2 a.m., followed by showers overnight. The low will be near 65.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a 30% chance of showers before 2 p.m. The high will be near 81.

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies, with a low near 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 81.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The low will be near 61.