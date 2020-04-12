Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

In April 1995, local doctors were discussing how best to battle the spread of an infectious disease for which a new vaccine was soon expected.

The disease? Chicken pox.

The debate centered not on the safety of the vaccine, which was not being questioned, but the need for it. A measles outbreak about six years earlier had demonstrated what could happen when the immunity conferred by a childhood vaccine wore off in adulthood. Given that chicken pox is much milder in children than adults, some doctors were suggesting simply letting children contract the disease and develop immunity naturally.

In the headlines:

10 years later, New Coke is still around - barely

O.J. prosecutor now has straighter, darker hairstyle

Many feel OK now, gloomy about future

Check out the April 12, 1995, Intelligencer Journal here.

The 100 block of North Queen Street in downtown Lancaster has gone through many phases of development and redevelopment over the years. Currently, the east side of the plaza - opposite Binns Park - is being redeveloped into the office, retail and condominium space of 101NQ.

But 50 years ago, the redevelopment project that's now being torn out was just beginning, and the public got its first glimpse of what the finished project might look like.

The Sunday News published two sketches of the new Lancaster Square project, which included an office building, renovated hotel space, movie theater, walkways, an overlook and a clock tower.

Projected to be complete in early 1971, architects and developers were predicting the finished product would resemble "a miniature Rockefeller Center."

In the headlines:

Apollo 13 speeds toward moon

Japan rebuilding military strength

Mental unit lacks patients

Check out the April 12, 1970, Sunday News here.

In April 1945, at the bottom of a front page devoted almost entirely to the massive amount of war news flowing from Europe every day, was a report on an archaeological dig being conducted by Franklin & Marshall College professors off New Danville Pike.

The dig site had thus far revealed the complete skeleton of a Native American, believed to have been part of the Susquehannock tribe and lived sometime prior to 1650, and a large assortment of "kitchen" remains - animal bones, pottery, a flint skinning knife and charcoal.

In the headlines:

Yanks 57 miles from Berlin

Big gun duels continue on Okinawa Isle

Hitler reported superseded by Heinrich Himmler

Check out the April 12, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

In the April 12, 1920, edition of the Lancaster Intelligencer, a nearly-full-page ad appeared for a luxury car that would end up being a mere footnote in automotive history.

The Franklin was ahead of its time in many ways - such as an air-cooled engine - but was mainly known as being considerably lighter than its contemporaries, meaning that it could tout favorable gas mileage and long tire wear as its selling points. (Although those selling points were unusual in 1920, Franklin sold few of its cars, and ultimately went out of business in 1934.)

In the headlines:

Railroad prepared to rush livestock east, if necessary

Twenty-seven cases of measles reported // During the past week to the Lancaster Board of Health

Check out the April 12, 1920, Lancaster Intelligencer here.

