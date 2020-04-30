May's two biggest astronomical events are happening within days of each other.

May's full moon, also known as the full flower moon, will be at its biggest and brightest Tuesday morning, May 7.

Native peoples named May's full moon in honor of bountiful spring flowers, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

This full moon will also be 2020's last supermoon.

A supermoon happens when a full moon is at the closest point in its orbit to the Earth. The moon appears brighter and larger than usual.

May is also the time of year for one of the most-radiant meteor showers, the Eta Aquarids.

The Eta Aquarids will likely peak around May 5, though it will be hard to see due to the moon's luminosity.

Meteor showers are easiest to see when the sky is clear and dark; a full moon is often the brightest object in the sky.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It's recommended that those trying to view the meteor shower try earlier in the month.

It should be possible to see a "shooting star" here and there for those viewing from May 1 to 3 during pre-dawn hours.

For past astronomical coverage