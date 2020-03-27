This weekend, my husband, Gov. Tom Wolf, and I had a much-anticipated trip planned to see family out of state. We were so looking forward to spending time with loved ones and squeezing our little grandson. But instead, we — like so many others across Pennsylvania, the United States, and the world — will be staying home and practicing social distancing.

The 2019 novel coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, has been identified as a global pandemic and has since become a guiding factor for our daily routines. “If you don’t have to leave your home, don’t” — that has been the guidance provided to us by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and other leaders who are working tirelessly to get ahead of this public health crisis.

Telework, drive-thru banking and takeout dinner — once options for many Pennsylvanians — have become critical to our health and safety over the past few weeks and, as this virus continues to spread, will help lessen its impact.

As we stay at home and practice social distancing, we are protecting one another from the harms of a deadly virus and that is what we must keep at the front of our minds in this challenging time. The mental burden we are experiencing is great, and the stress is high, but the good news is that the solution lies in each and every one of us. State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has put it into three simple steps: “Stay Calm, Stay Home, Stay Safe.”

Stay calm

Those those who feel anxious, scared or overwhelmed: You are not alone. We must be gentle with ourselves and remember that, while we cannot erase the uncertainty that exists, we must continue to move forward. Recognizing what we do have control over, such as having good health habits, and finding a balance in our news consumption and knowing when it’s time to take a break, can ease the mental stress of this confusing time.

Self-care can look so many different ways, and it’s important that we respond to our individual anxieties by seeking information from reliable sources like the Pennsylvania Department of Health and engaging in activities that support our well-being.

There is absolutely no shame in asking for help. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the crisis text line by texting PA to 741-741. If you are struggling with substance use disorder, call 1-800-662-HELP.

We must also be considerate of our neighbors. For many of us, our natural reaction to emergencies is to panic and to make sure that we are prepared for the worst possible scenario. But this is no time to clear grocery store shelves and stock our homes with months’ worth of food, water, toilet paper and other essential items. There are enough resources for everyone, yet during this time, the families who may have had difficulty securing food under normal circumstances may find even more of a challenge.

Even with stay-at-home orders in place in some counties — including Lancaster County — life-critical businesses and organizations will remain open, hospitals will continue to operate and food will remain accessible.

Stay home

While there are some unanswered questions surrounding the nature of COVID-19, public health officials know for sure that the one way we can slow the spread of the virus is by limiting its contact with people and objects. Staying home is one way we can do this. Instead of visiting with friends and family, give them a call; and explore other creative, indoor activities that keep yourself and your family occupied.

As life continues amid the COVID-19 crisis, it’s true that some functions require us to leave our homes, like volunteering to keep food flowing through our communities. For those volunteering with food banks, I urge you to follow the precautions set forth by our state and federal leaders to protect yourselves and others from falling ill.

Although COVID-19 carries with it fear, uncertainty and — at times — misinformation, it’s crucial for us to follow the direction of the knowledgeable doctors, scientists and researchers who are stressing the importance of social distancing.

Stay safe

Your safety and the safety of those around you is the No. 1 priority and there are several ways to promote that:

1. Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

2. Clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cellphones and other frequently touched items.

3. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

4. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Contact you doctor by phone, rather than showing up at a medical facility asking to be tested, and ask them what you should do next.

The effect of these simple moves can get us all on the other side of COVID-19, and as activity comes to a halt around us, it’s important to remember why we are doing it.

By doing nothing, by not going out, by not seeing friends, by not visiting family, by not going to the office or school or a business, each of us is doing something: We are saving lives. We are protecting those very people we are not seeing but love. We are protecting people we don’t know or have not met. And we are protecting scarce medical resources for those who will desperately need them in the coming days. By joining together in this effort, someone out there is doing the same for each and every one of us. As we protect, we are being protected.

We are doing this because as Pennsylvanians; it’s in our makeup to face adversity and persevere. This will not last forever but it’s up to us to decide how long it will last.

Together, we are facing a public health emergency. And together, we can stop it.

Frances Wolf is the first lady of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.